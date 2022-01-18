Another year has snuck up on me again. January 2022 is here and getting ready to exit. The clock is always ticking and we are stuck with the rhythm. So, as usual this time of year I will review all the sites I mentioned last year. If you see something below of interest, check it out. If not, skip it and move on. But have an enjoyable 2022 as world continues to spin.
I want to thank every one of you for reading the approximately 538,000 words over the past 20 years. Also, thanks for the emails I continue to receive. I enjoy talking to you (and getting new article ideas from you). So please keep them coming!
Below, I will review the sites I wrote about during the previous year in the order I mentioned them. I have shortened the longer addresses using my “ghtech.site” predecessor. Copy them in their entirety to your browser’s address bar to visit the sites.
So, here they are in their order of appearance, with an abbreviated description of each.
- Revo Uninstaller, revouninstaller.com, a great app to uninstall your other applications completely.It will remove any leftover files that Windows should and does not.
- Microsoft Defender, now known as Windows Security, a very good antivirus application that comes pre-installed in Windows. Unless you go to places online that are not the best of places, this should be the only antivirus you need ... free.
- Malwarebytes.com, other that the one mentioned above, this is the only other protection software you should use on your computer.
- Google Training, ghtech.site/ght-youtube, this is my site for a Google course I did a year ago. It is mostly currently, although there have been a few changes. It will help you out if you want to learn more about a Google Account for free.
- Using Google Login, ghtech.site/googlelogin, this is not actually a link to software but an article that I believe will help you use other applications for access to sites without using a password.
- Different Cable connectors, ghtech.site/subtypes, a link to help you keep straight between USB, mini-USB, or USB-A,B, or C and others.
- YooTech Wireless phone charger, ghtech.site/yootech-chrg, two wireless chargers I use for my phone. One at home, one at office. Yes, I bought them. $25 for two and they work great.
- Evernote.com, OneNote.com and Todoist.com, these are three good organization apps. They all have strengths and weaknesses, but any of them are a good way to organize your business, meetings, groups or whatever needs organizing.
- Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, & Samsung Internet. These are the five most popular browsers in the world as of February 2021. It is probably unchanged over the past year. You can search for these individually online if you need them.
- Gmail.com, AOL.com, iCloud.com (Apple), Outlook.com, and Yahoo.com. These are the five most popular free email accounts available online. Note that Gmail was always number one in the polls, but the other four switched places depending on where I read the list.
Next week, we will look at more of the links mentioned in 2021. Have a great week and do not forget to sign up for FREE Google training sessions at GrayHaired.Tech today! And one last new thing. If you have questions or ideas about a column, please email rondoyle+ideas@gmail.com. I am trying to be a little more organized in the coming year and this may help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.