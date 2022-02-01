Here is the second part of all the sites we visited last year. Once again, if the site addresses are too long for print, I have shortened them using my “ghtech.site” predecessor. They will be continuous characters after that lead without spaces and capitalization counts. Copy them in their entirety to your browser’s address bar to visit the sites. If you visit this article at GrayHaired.Tech, you can click the links and go directly to the sites. Thanks, and keep those emails coming in 2021!
So, here they are in their order of appearance, with brief descriptions of each.
- Office Alternatives, Google Workspace, docs.google.com, Microsoft Office Online, office.com, LibreOffice, libreoffice.com, and is OpenOffice, openoffice.org, some of the free, top of the line substitutes for the paid version of Microsoft Office.
- StatCounter, gs.statcounter.com, this site gives you all types of statistical information regarding technology.
- Rocketbook and Rocketbook Pro Wave, getrocketbook.com, reusable electronic notebooks.
- Google Web Store, chrome.google.com/webstore, the store for the Google Chrome browser, where you may get browser extensions and themes.
- Amazon.com, the online store for purchasing most anything and I imagine you may have used that in the past and recently.
- OneDrive.com, Microsoft’s cloud storage service with 5 GB of free storage. You need to register for a free Outlook email account.
- VoiceIn, dictanote.co/voicein, a free browser add-in where you can use your voice to dictate to any text box on any website.
- Google Drive for Desktop, drive.google.com, the new and improved cloud storage drive for Google. Free 15 GB per account. This version gives a few more useful features for an already good storage choice.
- YouTube.com, this site is owned by Google, and I am sure you know of it. You may view many instructional and informative videos online. You may also want to see my training videos there at ghtech.site/ght-youtube.
- BitWarden.com, a very good and secure password manager. With BW you will not have to remember but one good password and let it manage all of your others for you. I have set it up and do not know what many of my passwords are; however, it manages them on my phone, tablet, and PCs.
- GoTo.com, Meet.Google.com, WebEx.com, Skype.com, and, of course, Zoom.com, the most popular one of these well-known meeting applications. Some are free and each has their pluses and minuses. Because of the past couple of years’ adventures, they were used often and still continue to be a common business feature.
- AnyDesk.com/en/, Chrome Remote Desktop, remotedesktop.google.com, TeamViewer.com, Windows Quick Assist (built into MS Windows), and Zoom.com, these are some of the best ways to access your own to retrieve files or other people’s computers to assist and help them with their computer issues.
- Windows 11, ghtech.site/w11, find out if you can use Windows 11 on your Windows 10 computer without a hassle. Some W10s can install it and others cannot. It depends on what is built into your computer and software.
Sorry, we are out of space for today, but I will bring you a wrap-up on these next week. Please enjoy what you have “rediscovered” today.
