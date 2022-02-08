For the past two weeks, we have reviewed the sites that I wrote about in 2021. Today will be our last look at the last year’s sites. If you see something that reminds you of something you would like to tell me about, please contact me at rondoyle+ideas@gmail.com. I always look forward to hearing from my readers.
Here is the third section of all the sites we looked at last year:
- Darik’s Boot And Nuke, dban.org, an advanced way to wipe your computer totally and securely clean before getting rid of it.
- Old Thrive Tablet, ghtech.site/thrive, a tablet I bought in 2011, at the top of its game, now defunct.
- Account.Google.com, this is where you can set up, access and/or edit anything regarding your Google account.
- Google Voice, voice.google.com, which works on the web or your smartphone, it will allow you to have another phone number and other phone options for free. You can check out details on support.google.com/voice.
- Google Chrome Flags, chrome://flags. Here you can set flags which have extra, usually later implemented, features for your Chrome browser, search for “Chrome flags.” Flags are experimental and could cause instability in your browser, but I use them often and have had no issues.
- Windows 11 Problems, ghtech.site/W11probs, the title explains this one.
- DownForEveryOneorJustMe.com, check here to see if a website is down for everyone or just you.
- Safeweb.Norton.com, enter a site here and find out Norton’s security rating for the site for your own safety.
- Google Transparency Report, ghtech.site/google-safe, similar to the Norton site above, but even more accurate, some say.
- VirusTotal.com, with this site you may not only search the safety of a website but any files you have a suspicion regarding. You can actually submit the file to the site to be scanned.
- ReelGood.com, if you are like many of the rest of the world you are streaming movies and TV shows on several services, i.e., Hulu, Netflix, etc. You can enter the video you are looking for and it will notify you when it is available and on which site where you may watch it, free.
- Ninite.com, if you are building a new computer or even updating an old one, use this site to load all the basic programs you want installed. Once your choices are made, it will download one file, which you can download, run, and have the list of programs installed on your computer. Much easier and quicker than installing the programs individually.
I hope you have a great 2022. Read my weekly tips here at the Daily News-Record, join me at GrayHaired.Tech, and/or join the membership the Gray Haired Tech Group at ghtech.site/GHT-group with your Q&As. You may also meet me on WSVA (550AM & 92.1FM) on the third Monday morning every month for the tech show.
I hope you have an exceptional year without COVID. My wife and I have both had it now twice as of the middle of January this year and the end of 2020. The second bout with it was a substantially less problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.