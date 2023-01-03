I hope everyone has started a great 2023. It seems like I wrote the first article in 2022 a few weeks ago. I guess that is a good thing, especially since the DNR and you, the readers, have allowed me to write these tech ideas and thoughts for these many years. Actually, this is the start of my 22nd year, so thank you for hanging with me! I
As always, I want to thank every one of you for reading the approximately 570,000 words over the past 21 years. Also, thanks for the emails I continue to receive. I enjoy talking to you (and getting new article ideas from you). So please keep them coming!
If you see something below of interest, check it out. If not, skip it and move on, and have an enjoyable 2023 as the world continues to spin.
Below, I review the sites I wrote about during the previous year in the order I mentioned them. I have shortened the longer addresses using my “ghtech.site” predecessor. Copy them in their entirety to your browser’s address bar to visit the sites. You can also go to GrayHaired.Tech and click the links to visit the references.
So, here they are with a very abbreviated description of each.
· Apple Pay (apple.com/apple-pay), Google Pay (pay.google.com), Samsung Pay (samsung.com/us/samsung-pay), and PayPal.com, these are some of the many pay sites you can use on your phone. I have not tried them yet as right now my trust factor is low. However, some of you wrote you like them as it makes purchases very easy, and secure in your opinion.
· Minimalist Wallets, ghtech.site/wallet, a neat way to keep your cards and money in a smaller wallet. I have tried one and, or course, bought the cheapest. It did not last as long as I would have hoped but functioned well while it lasted.
· Virginia Vaccination Records, ghtech.site/c19, get your Covid vaccination proof documents if you lost your original.
· Google Lens, lens.google.com, one of the better apps available from Google. Used to find information about anything. Just take a picture of text, an object, a photo, etc., and then Lens will identify it and give you links for more info.
· DNROnline.com, of course, the Daily News-Record, enjoy.
· GrayHaired.Tech, of course. My site is full of information and helpful tips for you. Enjoy this one too! All the DNR columns are here for the past 12+ years, videos, and more.
· Google Account, acounts.google.com, login to this site to locate your Google account controls. You can take care of anything Google related and even set up better security if you would like to.
· Google Maps, maps.google.com, one of the two best mapping programs available today, in my opinion. The other is WAZE.com and they are both owned by Google, as strange as that feels.
· Google Timeline, timeline.google.com, if you have this set on in your Google Account, it will record where you go on a day-to-day basis. The default is set to on, so if you have never cut it off, check on your Google Timeline and you may be amazed at when and where you have been over time.
Next week, we will look at more of the links mentioned in 2022. Have a great week and do not forget to sign up for FREE Google training sessions at GrayHaired.Tech today! And one last new thing. If you have questions or ideas about a column, please email rondoyle+ideas@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.