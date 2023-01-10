Here is the second part of all the sites we visited last year. Once again, if the site addresses are too long for print, I have shortened them using my “ghtech.site” predecessor. They will be continuous characters after that lead, without spaces and capitalization does count. Copy them in their entirety to your browser’s address bar to visit the sites. If you visit this article at GrayHaired.Tech, you can click the links and go directly to the sites. Thanks, and keep those emails coming in 2023!
So, here they are in their order of appearance, with brief descriptions of each.
- Gmail Extras, I wrote a 15-part series regarding many Gmail links and tips. Look at them, #1 is here, ghtech.site/GP1.
- Tim Berners-Lee (ghtech.site/tbl), Tim is pretty much the real inventor of the internet. It is an interesting read.
- Google Keep, keep.google.com, Google Play Store, ghtech.site/google-keep, Apple App Store for iPhone, and iPad devices, ghtech.site/apple-keep, this is a great note-taking app, it can even record menus for you to come back to later. There is also a setting for it to pop up a note at specific times, or places. This is a very beneficial app.
- PortableApps.com is a great place to get apps for your USB Drive. You can then use it on any computer to surf the web, check your email, run many apps, even play a game. The best part is it all stays on your USB Drive, leaving nothing behind on the local computer, so your secrets are safe.
- Power Meter Plug, ghtech.site/poweruse, a device you can plug your different electrical devices into and find out how much electricity they use and how much they cost you to run, or leave plugged in when off.
- Malwarebytes, ghtech.site/Malwarebytes, a free download for a great malware protection software. It will run with Windows Security, which is included on all Windows PCs today.
- Patch My PC, ghtech.site/patch, this is an app that you can use to update individual applications on your PC. It acts similarly to Windows Update but for most of your installed apps.
- 256GB USB Drive, ghtech.site/256 and several 1TB external hard drives to choose from, ghtech.site/1tb both on Amazon. These are good drives for storage in small places. The first one is currently on sale for less than $19.
- Learn how to speed up most any of the popular web browsers at wikihow.com/Speed-up-Browsers. It has good instructions with graphics to step you through different processes.
- GrayHaired.Tech/quick-assist, this is an article I wrote showing you how to easily record all of your steps when having problems and send them to a tech for help. Or you can use it to show a friend how to do something, step-by-step. It can be very useful.
- Organizational sites, Asana.com, Basecamp.com, Evernote.com, Google Keep (keep.google.com), OneNote.com, Todoist.com, Trello.com. These are some of the most popular organization applications available at this time. You can use one of these to, well, organize anything you are into, job tasks, party planning, etc. They, of course, are all free…with pro versions that offer more.
I will finish this list of links from 2022 in the next week, or possibly two. So, stay tuned and return for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.