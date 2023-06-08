Podcasts have been around for almost 20 years now, and while millions of people listen to them, not many are among my friends over age 60.
Oddly enough, podcasts are like old-time radio, the era my parents and grandparents used to talk about. "The Shadow," narrated by Orson Welles, was one they really liked. It ended the year I was born.
Now, instead of listening to a big radio in our living rooms, we listen through earbuds on our cell phones.
I first became aware of podcasts when people were talking about one called "Serial." It tells a true story over the course of a season. The first season, for instance, was about a teenage girl who disappeared after school and the efforts to discover what happened to her.
But I didn’t begin listening until several years later when I was having trouble sleeping.
Listening to a podcast as I lay in bed is like trying to stay awake to watch T.V. but you’re so tired you fall asleep. Then when you wake up and turn off the T.V., you can’t get back to sleep.
There are thousands of podcasts available to listen to for free, and lots of different types of podcasts: news, history, the arts, sports, spirituality, education, fiction and on and on.
A podcast season is similar to a T.V. season in that it’s a bundle of episodes often following a theme. But the timing of a season is arbitrary. Episodes are generally released once per week. But the season can start and end at any time.
For instance, I listen to a podcast called "Turning to the Mystics." Each season features James Finley focusing on a different mystic. Season 1 was all about Thomas Merton, wherein Finley read portions of Merton’s writings and offered a meditation on them. After about a dozen episodes there was a break of several months before the next season began.
"Turning to the Mystics" doesn’t sound as exciting as an investigation into a murder, I know, but my motive for listening is to be lulled to sleep, not scared out of my wits.
When I fall asleep but want to hear the whole podcast, I return to where I lost it. This can happen several times before I actually hear it all. And if I do happen to stay awake through the whole podcast, then at least I spent the time enjoyably.
Some podcasts release episodes all year ‘round, like once per day, week or every other week.
Early on, I listened to "Typology" with Ian Morgan Cron, in which he interviews people of different Enneagram personality types. It was fascinating and I learned a lot.
But then the ads became intrusive so I stopped listening. This also happens with the Eckhart Tolle podcast. You really get mesmerized by his talk and suddenly it’s disrupted by an ad for car insurance or whatever.
There are ways to pay not to have ads. Many podcasts have no ads. Some are listener-supported.
My current podcast favorites? "Wiser Than Me," in which Julia Louis-Dreyfus interviews older women for bits of wisdom. Guests have included Jane Fonda, Diane Von Furstenberg and Carol Burnett.
"Nomad," out of Nottingham, England, is about “faith, doubt and reimagination.” The hosts have interviewed people like Rowan Williams, N.T. Wright and Barbara Taylor Bradford, followed by lively and sometimes funny but always well-informed discussions about the topic.
So friends, if you want to listen but don’t know how to access podcasts on your phone, ask a young person.
They’ll be happy to show you.
Luanne Austin lives in Mount Sidney. Contact her at RuralPen@aol.com, facebook.com/ruralpen or care of the DN-R.
