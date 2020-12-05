Regardless if the weekend’s weather brings snow or is a no-go, Rockingham County is ready to celebrate the magic of the season.
Each town has its own merry traditions for December. Whether waving to Santa Claus in a drive-by greeting or admiring Virginian made hand crafts under socially distanced tents, several of these traditions are living on in new, COVID-19 inspired ways starting this weekend.
After admiring the Christmas tree alight, pop by the pop-up shops at the Elkton Downtown Marketplace. The event was started last year in hopes of briefly filling the vacant storefronts along Spotswood Avenue and Old Spotswood Trail, attracting new customers to small businesses. This year’s holiday market began on Friday and will continue today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free hot chocolate will be offered at Blue Elk and free s’mores next door at Grab & Gab Diner.
Goods for sale along the strip include products for your pouch from Our Two Bostons, silverware jewelry from Nathaniel Williamson and ornaments from Glass Gal.
Elkton native Cassie Varner is among the vendors returning to the holiday market with Cassie’s Jewelry Box and Cass’ Cocoa Creations. Varner said her favorite part of the holiday event is filling the empty storefronts with beautiful, artisan makers, which offers a glimpse into the possibility of success for the town.
“To be able to fill these vacant buildings is such a blessing, and I hope this may encourage more business owners to see that people will actually shop, especially in little towns like this,” she said. “Just seeing people actually enjoy shopping at downtown Elkton again.”
Valley Olive Oil & Balsamics is hosting its second year of Christmas and carriage rides today in the Olde Town Center across from McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department. From noon to 3 p.m., vendors will have tents of goodies for purchase, horse-drawn carriages will lap around a festively decorated car wash and kids can take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
At 10 a.m., New Market is kicking off its annual ‘Tis The Season Holiday Celebration, where downtown businesses are hosting open doors with a shop-local passport game to win a free ornament.
In place of the traditional parade floats rolling through town, a reverse parade is planned in the New Market Community Park from 5 to 7 p.m, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to wave as families pass through. Spectators can drive through the park to observe parade entries and enjoy the newly decorated park and see the merry and bright lights as a part of the residential lighting contest.
“We wanted to give some form of cheer to the town and surrounding area, so we decided to change it up,” said Amber Smoot, events and marketing director for the town. “We wanted to keep some joy, some happiness. We’re already having to cancel all our other ‘Tis The Season’s celebration.”
Timberville is finding ways to spark jolliness around town virtually despite the cancellation of its annual Christmas Village. On social media, Bizzy the Elf has busily been posting his activities around local retailers and businesses and promoting gift card giveaways.
Grand Caverns in Grottoes has moved its 10th annual Caroling in the Caverns event online, so there is no fee to register. Kathy Boyer,of the Shenandoah Valley Pipe Band, Valley Brass, Queen City String Band, and William Hayes are the performers this year combining the sounds of a bagpipe, brass group, string and vocal group and an accordion inside the caverns. Streaming begins today at 6 p.m. and continues until Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. and all donations benefit the South River Boys and Girls Club and the Grottoes Ruritan Scholarship Funds.
In town, Grottoes fire, rescue and police departments are joining Santa Claus on Monday at 5 p.m. for a parade along the avenues behind town hall.
Pale Fire Brewing in Harrisonburg is spreading out its annual Handmade Harrisonburg pop-up market across the Saturdays leading up to Christmas from 1 to 5 p.m. Each weekend will have five different vendors offering a variety of goods and services, including photographed portraits, pottery and wellness tonics. Drinking is not permitted while shopping this year, but guests are encouraged to relax in the taproom for a pint after shopping.
Waynesboro-based artist Jacqui-Bay Slusher, of I Wear Blue Tights, is selling fan-art-inspired clothes pins magnets painted as pop culture and historical characters today. She said nearly 80% of her in-person shows this year were canceled, but Harrisonburg has been a warm and welcoming community to work with, so she is excited to reconnect with customers and the area.
“We depend on these markets and pop-ups to keep us going through the year, so being able to do it in Harrisonburg, I’m excited and grateful,” she said. “Come with, I guess, an open heart, and just be patient and know we’re doing our best, and we’re learning how to do all this in a very difficult time. … Even if you can’t buy anything, engagement helps so much. It costs nothing to follow and it costs nothing to make a nice comment, and those things go a long way for us.“
