PENN LAIRD — Taking the dive and opening a new business is always a gamble dependent on factors such as location and market. For the new pizzeria Your Pie, franchise owner Jay Roderick said the business is staying strong in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic by following government advisories, catering to customer demands and creating a positive work environment.
“We’re going to do everything and anything we can to make sure people feel comfortable. The reason why I left my job to come back to the Valley was my passion for the Valley … so I’m not going to put anybody at risk,” Roderick said.
March 20 was the originally scheduled grand opening date for Your Pie, but the celebration has been postponed due to nationwide health concerns. In the meantime, Your Pie is honoring its planned three-day event, Dine and Donations, a pay-what-you-will where patrons can register online to enjoy free pizza and donate funds to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County as employees hone their skills on the line.
Roderick said the first shift of Dine and Donation on Monday had nearly an 80% turnout rate and raised over $400 for the non-profit.
Your Pie is a build-your-own pizza place where pizza costs $8.49 regardless of toppings, with upcharges for gluten-free or keto-friendly crusts.
At Your Pie, dine-in service is limited to 10 people at a time, but graphics and print shop Muddy Feet designed a storefront banner for the pizzeria, encouraging patrons to place curbside orders. Inside the eatery, certain tables are marked as unavailable and X’s on the floor direct customers in line to maintain a safe distance from one another. Roderick said business shows no signs of slowing down, but he is adhering to the strictest mandates as they come out each day to promote a safe dining experience for pizza fans.
“Nobody seems really discouraged to come out. … We’re going to keep going until either the guidance changes or we feel we’re putting people at risk,” Roderick said. “We’re doing the best we can, and we understand the concern. I get what the government is trying to accomplish. The risk here is one, not to get people sick and two, not to get them sick all at one time.”
Harrisonburg resident Scott Sellers attended Dine and Donate with his family on Monday evening on his ongoing quest of “looking for really good pizza.” He said he was pleased by the variety of options and quality and preferred supporting small businesses over the abundance of chain diners.
“There aren’t many mom and pop pizza shops,” Sellers said. “It’s better. It’s not traditional pizza. You can get whatever you want.”
“No Papa John’s is going to give you gelato,” chimed in Seller’s dinner date, Vina Peralta.
In addition to specialty pizzas, salads and paninis, Your Pie offers brownies and gelato. Currently in the case are fruity sorbets like mango and strawberry and rich flavors like birthday cake and salted caramel. To wash down your entree and sweets, a rotating menu of locally selected craft beers and wines are for sale.
Partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters was a decision Roderick made early on when planning the grand opening week of Your Pie to maintain the connection between food and family nourishment.
Growing up in the Valley, it was not until his high school years that Rodrick learned about the non-profit through a friend who volunteered and mentored a 7-year-old boy. His parents were drug addicts confined to rehabilitation centers, so foster homes became his primary playground and housing. Still, Roderick said the boy was a happy kid who found confidence and support in Big Brothers Big Sisters, so Roderick knew he wanted to give back however he could.
“I just loved this kid. It touched my heart by how much positivity and life this kid had knowing the story he had,” Roderick said. “I love that they are helping kids do better in school and be able to have a perspective or understand on how to go to college and gain some self-confidence. They start to become what their environment is, and kids deserve the chance to become what they dream of becoming. … Big Brothers Big Sisters is losing the capability to reach more children each year. They’re actually losing numbers because of funding.”
The mission of the non-profit is to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.”
In 2019, the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters served 401 youth with mentoring and the annual report said 92% of “Littles” improved grades, 94% reported higher confidence and 86% improved relationships with family.
Randall Curry joined the Your Pie family this month and also works at Roderick’s other business venture, Beards and Broads. Curry said Roderick is true in his word of developing a business model that services both employees and customers, so work feels like play.
“I love having a big family. … It’s just the team and environment. We know we have to work, but we can goof off. It’s very relaxed,” Curry said. “Looking at our Facebook likes, if they show what they are, our opening should be massive. … Come in, have fun, enjoy the food. There’s not much else to it.”
When asked about any concerns regarding the current pandemic threatening business, Curry said he feels confident that business will stay steady.
“We keep everything clean and sanitized as we should, so everything should be fine. I have a pretty good feeling everything is going to be OK,” Curry said.
Despite crowded lines on Monday and a steady stream of customers rolling in during Tuesday shifts, Roderick said the weight of the global pandemic is a stressful battle to take on in addition to the standard factors that come with opening an establishment.
“I have a feeling the city will move to no dining inside,” Roderick said. “We’re going to make it work because honestly, it’s hard to start off a business to begin with, and then it’s hard when something like this brings you down.”
For those interested in ordering food curbside, orders can be placed by calling (540) 615-5344. Your Pie is located next to Valley Jump Park at 4549-1 Spotswood Trail.
