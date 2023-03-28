A hand-cranked printing press, miniature books, wood block prints — and, yes, messy bowls of ink—were on display in the lobby of Charlottesville’s Omni Hotel. Saturday, March 25, the Virginia Center for the Book demonstrated how digital publishing can be outdone by artists wearing aprons. I didn’t need to be convinced — I had already made posters the old-fashioned way, fingering for the metal and wood letters, hoping that the set I had chosen was complete. (One set was, the other wasn’t.)
Designer Lucas Czarnecki showed off a set of cards called “A Pack of Lies,” a group project that describes different types of lies, such as a lie of omission and the bold-faced lie. The bold-faced lie card shows an illustration of Pinocchio, with an untruth as “plain as the nose on your face.” Graphic artist Joseph Beery produced a book of ABC’s for children in front of our eyes; he printed it on a small, table-top press and then cut the paper to allow for page turning. At other tables, visitors of all ages were given small pieces of metal to engrave and print. At a book binding demonstration, people could learn not only how to sew pages, but also that author Virginia Woolf would sometimes typeset when she felt overly anxious. Edie Read (pronounced like “reed”) displayed her wood block prints, made with multiple ink colors and sometimes finished with paint.
The Virginia Center for the Book is located in the Jefferson School at 233 4th Street NW in Charlottesville. The Virginia Center for the Book is open to all members of the public on Wednesdays, 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, for what is known as Block Night. (www.vabookcenter.org).
Sunday, at Ivy Creek National Area, “Illustrating the Everyday” took place, with authors Suzanne Stryk (“The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia”) and Arwen Donahue (“Landings: A Crooked Creek Farm Year”). Stryk and Donahue both work with memoir and with illustrating the everyday, using their writings to illuminate their art. In return, the art gives visual grounding to the text.
“The act of remembering is creative,” said Donahue. “Not all of it is choice, but there is choice.”
Donahue has worked at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. on their oral history archive. She appreciates the way that people shape and tell the stories of their lives, no matter what experiences they may have lived through.
“Art and storytelling are integrated,” she added. “I get something from each process.”
“Artwork should look inevitable,” Stryk said, “that they are exactly as they should be. A chapter should be that way, too.” The viewer needs to feels as if everything is in its best form, and that no changes are possible.
When Stryk was younger, she pursued scientific illustration. Then there came a point when she wanted to capture the larger life of animals, to tell the story of how they survive in this world, and for that, she needed art. She began a series called “Life Cycles,” showing animals at each main stage in their lives, a series inspired by the multiple paneled icons of religious art.
Detailed writing emerged from her notes on her artwork. “Writing makes a short thought into a long thought.” You discover what you wouldn’t have otherwise.
After readings from their books, the artists shared their sketchbooks, each one a treasure that I decided not to touch. Stryk’s were filled with drawings and paintings of frogs, beetles, her pet turtle, and scenes of the outdoors. Her beautiful handwriting cascaded over two facing pages, and then she turned other pages to reveal a blue and gray painting, perhaps of a puddle or a vernal pond. One sketchbook held a remembrance of her mother, with the drawing of her mother’s black turtleneck a circular form in the middle of the words.
Stryk also demonstrated her drawing techniques and explained her choice of sketchbooks. “They need to lie flat, and I prefer off-white paper.
Donahue brought the four sketchbooks that evolved into “Landings,” her account of her family’s farming year. To my surprise, these small sketchbooks contained the original watercolors and sketches that make up the book. She showed the finding lines of her drawings, where she drew shapes that she then redid close by, leaving the old marks behind to reveal her creative process. If you looked closely enough, a truck contained a smaller truck, an arm extended over a second arm. Vibrant colors and movement defined her work. She described using several photographs to allow her to include herself into a scene.
When Donahue was first starting the sketchbooks, she would scan them and send the scans to the CSA subscribers of her farm. Her customers appreciated her art as well as her vegetables, and she was encouraged by the feedback. The story reminded me of how in the 18th and 19th centuries packages from Japan would be stuffed with objects wrapped in ukiyo-e wood block prints. The mixing of art with commerce allowed for European artists to be influenced by the prints.
At the end of the event, Suzanna Stryk led a hike down to Ivy Creek, pointing out trees with white patterns of lichen. We stopped to watch frogs as they loudly made their calls, and to feel the hard bark of an ironwood tree. Stryk’s ease as she observed was a lesson in itself.
