Soak in the sun in celebration of this faux spring on the patio of Harrisonburg’s first production brewery this weekend for the sixth annual Daylight Day.
Brothers Craft Brewing began Daylight Day as a homage to coffee and breakfast flavors in tune with clocks turning ahead. Yesterday kicked off Daylight Day weekend with a tap full of throwback beer variants.
Nearly 20 beers flavored with roasted coffee beans sourced locally from Merge Coffee Company and inspired by sugary breakfast delights will hit the taproom at 10 a.m.
Last year’s Daylight Day celebration was the calm before the storm and the last event to normally take place at the brewery before COVID-19 restrictions came down on businesses. Looking back, taproom manager Josh Harold said it felt surreal to see how everything has changed, but he is overjoyed that Brothers Craft can safely host people outside this year.
“That’s something we always want to do for Daylight Day as the coming of spring,” he said, “Getting people outdoors again enjoying the outdoor weather. So, it seems perfect for that.”
This weekend’s anticipated tap list includes a maple bacon breakfast stout, amaretto cream Drunken Mornings variant and boysenberry syrup breakfast stout as well as regular light-sipping lagers and Indian pale ales.
Maria Moorman and her family have attended Daylight Days for the past four years. While many beer events are late-night, Moorman said there’s a certain thrill to gathering in the day to enjoy bagels and breakfast beers outside with her husband and children at the taproom.
“What could be better than a maple bacon breakfast stout? I love dark beer so this is right up my alley,” she said. “Daylight Day is seriously the best.”
In addition to enjoying the sweet and hardy morning flavors at Brothers Craft to welcome spring, Moorman said she collects each year’s coffee mug available for sale.
“My daylight day coffee mugs are definitely my favorites. They’re always so unique,” she said. “I’ve purchased some as a gift for my brother who lives in Colorado and my parents in Pennsylvania and they love them.”
This year’s mug is a ceramic 15-ounce campfire-style mug that can be used during the event.
Mashita and Mr. J’s Bagels will be providing meal options over the weekend. This is Mr. J’s third year partnering with Brothers Craft, and operating partner Angela Dean said it’s a wonderful way to support local establishments under the warm sun.
“It’s just a chance to get out with the community,” Dean said. “It gives us the opportunity to work remotely and go to them. And sometimes I find we reach people who didn’t know we were there.”
Mr. J’s will offer a variety from the pastry case and classic breakfast sandwiches with bacon or sausage, egg and cheese starting at 9 a.m. Mashita’s food truck will have steamed buns, lettuce wraps and Korean-style burritos available for order later in the day.
Harold said the brewery invited Harrisonburg’s breakfast staple deli and downtown’s Korean fusion kitchen to celebrate the mutual success and partnership of year’s past.
“It’s one of those events where we like to really reach out to partners who’ve been with us for a long time. Who’ve been a part of building these big events,” he said.
