9th Grade A Honor Roll:
Brycen Alexander, Madox Alexander, Caleb Ball, Harlee Balser, Ava Breeden, Jack Casius, Nora Fox, Olivia Grebe, Rebecca Green, Parker Hansen, Kenneth Harlow, Tyson Hindle, Gabriel Hiser, Alison Hooke, Emma Hooke, Ezra Jarrett, Rachael Kelley, Julianna Kibler, Isabella Izzy Knorr, Kelsey Kriel, Ava Meyers, Robert Rhodes, William Servent, Jaylen Shifflett, CamRon Springer, Adrianna Suttell, Dylan Taylor, Naraly Valerio Reyes, Kennedy Voight, Dustin Workman, Cooper Ziegler
10th Grade A Honor Roll:
Chancellor Breeden, Trinity Brown, Allison Campbell, Lillian Campbell, William Condrey, Grace Marie Cruz Aviles, Sierra Custer, Mackenzie Darby, Ryan Dean, Loren Dinkel, Makenzie Dooms, William Eppard, Marigelys Ledee Rivera, William Loomis, Racheal McCoy, Alexa Meadows, Makenna Meadows, Hunter Mealy, Brian O'Neil, Jude Randall, Haley Robertson, Grason Shifflett, Kaylee Stieren, Addysen Weatherholtz, Lucy Whitely, Ryan Wright
11th Grade A Honor Roll:
Halla Baugher, Corey Breeden, Madalyn Brewer, Isabella Burgess, Emily Campbell, Phillip Comer, Rebekah Conley, Isaac Cubbage, Raven Dove, Macy Estep, Catherine Funkhouser, Juan Garcia, Morgan Hannah, Amanda Hensley, Lillian Hummel, Alexis Kisling, David Kukanov, Brooklyn Lam, Nikolas Lambert, Emma Lamond, Edalys Ledee Rivera, William Lucas, Katelyn Martin, Caden Massa, Naomi Mercer, Blake Morris, Kendall Morris, Caitlyn O'Hare, Bella Peachey, Connor Reid, Mariah Robbins, Sean Rogers, Christian Rothgeb, Annalise Seal, Aaron Shumaker, Drew Smith, Troy Smith, Erin Stapleton, Kane Thomas, Brady Thompson, Ellen Waag, Gabriel Wylie, Bernard Yancey
12th Grade A Honor Roll:
Bria Berriochoa, Melina Brubaker, Blake Cabral, Noah Condrey, Emma Cude, Trinity Dofflemyer, Emily Duron, Julie Eppard, Miranda Eppard, Aries Frazier, Matthew Garcia, Emmett Grebe, Shannon Hammer, Abbey Harper, Matthew Hensley, Ashlyn Herring, Hayleigh Lam, Ashley Landes, Lindsey Lantz, Katie Meadows, Bethany Morris, Patience Newell, Kyle Propst, Tessa Roche, Saad Shahzad, Lily Smith, Summer Smith, Jessenia Sosa, Jacob Taylor, Ashleigh Templeton, Reagan Voight, Krislyn Walls, Emily Washington, Shaylee White, Madelyn Williams
