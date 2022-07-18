On June 3, 2022 the Broadway High School Class of 1957 marked its 65th reunion with a dinner at Traditions.
This class, as 8th-graders, was the first to enter the newly-consolidated Broadway High School in September 1952.
Commencement exercises for the first 110 graduating seniors was held on June 3, 1957, in the school gymnasium.
The following guests attended the reunion: Melinda Bare, Mildred Branner, Johnna Chandler, Steve Collins, Elaine Lantz, Yvonne Fulk, Gary Kirkey, Marcia Lynch, Janet May, Emma Turner, Miles Turner, Stuart Whetzel and Dick Neff.
The next reunion will be held in June, 2023, time and place to be announced later
