Eleven local businesses have been displaying suitcases in their storefronts for the past week to collect donations for The Suitcase Clinic of Harrisonburg, a non-profit organization run by James Madison University nursing students.
The suitcases evoke a feeling of nostalgia, each of them slightly out of style and boasting scars from a different era. Before hospitals, doctors would travel from house to house in a community, carrying all the necessary supplies in a suitcase. Today, The Suitcase Clinic operates in the same manner providing medical supplies and services to area homeless shelters.
Rather than connecting the dots between the past and present, however, two JMU students in the Health Services Administration Program have connected the dots between their studies and the greater cause that lies in bridging the gap between students and the rest of the Harrisonburg community.
Katie Antonucci and Grayson Crow came from different parts of the state to study at James Madison University, yet they have a shared passion for healthcare and are both equally compassionate about those whose needs are greater than their own.
Antonucci was born and raised in Stafford, Va. in a family-oriented environment. She moved to the city in 2020 to study health science but switched majors after discovering that she had a greater interest in the business side of the medical field. She is a junior, along with Crow who grew up in Chesapeake, Va. and also started her education path in health science but switched to focus on health administration and services instead.
The girls have been classmates since they switched majors. Antonucci also serves as the president of the Health Administration Student Association and will be turning that title over to Crow next year, who is also heavily involved in the happenings of the organization.
Last fall, the two worked closely together to complete a semester-long project for their marketing class. Students were tasked with either selecting an existing business or creating their own to devise a marketing strategy. Antonucci and Crow settled on Great Community Give, an event hosted every April by The Community Foundation that raises money for different area nonprofits. They focused on Great Community Give because of its success in years past. Their goal was to take a flourishing program and make it even better.
After submitting a professional project, Antonucci and Crow were connected with Sharon Maiewski, who serves as director of The Suitcase Clinic, by their professor. The girls were appointed as directors of marketing for the clinic. Great Community Give has been up and running for six years, but The Suitcase Clinic is relatively new to the scene and reached out for help in promoting their cause.
"It's been a really cool experience and super rewarding to work with such a great cause. We just sat down, made a game plan of, ok, how are we going to get the word out there because people want to know what The Suitcase Clinic is and what it's about," Crow said in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
After collecting the suitcases, Antonucci and Crow spent day one of their new project walking the streets of downtown, talking to local businesses with the hopes that a few of them would be willing to decorate a suitcase and use it to collect funds for the clinic. They were met with pleasant surprise when Oasis on the corner of Water and South Main street offered to not only decorate a suitcase themselves, but to display the collection of decorated luggage and promote the project as part of their First Fridays art showcase. Eleven businesses participated in the project including Clementine Cafe, Great Full Goods, and Shirley's Popcorn.
Allowing the businesses to decorate the suitcases themselves was, "a great way for business owners to get their own creative spark out there but also help campaign for the clinic," explained Antonucci.
Great Full Goods encouraged customers to bring in extra vinyl stickers to place on their case, since their focus as a small business is on selling wasteless household products. Shirley's Popcorn covered theirs in colorful kernels. An employee from Clementine Cafe even used a leather suitcase as the canvas for a hand painted design. While the artwork grabbed peoples attention, infographics with details about The Suitcase Clinic were placed next to or inside each suitcase as well, leading to a more widespread understanding of the cause.
"We had a whole decorating day," Antonucci chuckled, "where we got all the suitcases ready and I spent an entire casual Tuesday evening in my backyard sawing wooden dowels."
While a majority of funds are raised April 19, Great Community Give offers early fundraising in the week prior to the event. Antonucci and Crow's initial goal for donations had already tripled as of Tuesday afternoon.
"We originally thought that we would feel successful if we raised a hundred bucks," Crow stated, "but we surpassed that, and that's just early giving."All of the funds raised are used by The Suitcase Clinic to purchase medical supplies for distribution and treatment of their patients as well as covering costs of prescription medications for those living in homeless shelters.
When asked about what she learned over the course of both projects, Antonucci recalled that the biggest sticking point for her was the importance of grassroots marketing and having the ability to step outside of her comfort zone to make those important human connections.
"I'm a naturally shy person so having to go to businesses and talk to strangers to explain our cause was difficult. [The rewarding part of that was] hearing the overwhelming amount of support that each person we talked to had for our cause," Antonucci said.
The most important part of the project for Crow was having the opportunity to expose the JMU community to "the other side of things." In her eyes, many students are unaware of what is going on just outside their classrooms and promoting this cause was the perfect way for her to begin to connect those dots.
Crow plans to attend grad school at VCU to obtain her master's in health administration, while Antonucci hopes to complete an internship with a hospital in NOVA this summer and build connections there that could lead to employment opportunities upon her graduation from JMU this winter. In the future, both girls hope to see the suitcase project continue to grow and spread to other communities who have the same needs as Harrisonburg, even after they have left the area to pursue something greater for themselves.
