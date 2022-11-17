Parts of rural eastern Kentucky -- a mountainous part of Appalachia with a coal mining heritage -- were devastated by flash floods over the summer.
According to a needs report compiled by Wayne Martin, a member of the Rockingham Cooperative and the Beef Ministry in Kentucky and news articles, some people waited out the flooding with standing water up to 12 feet deep, with a death toll that approached 30 by the end of July in an area where the average household income was only around $8,000 per year.
“They lost their gardens, chickens, hogs, canned goods, freezers and refrigerators,” Keith Turner, feed division director for the Rockingham Cooperative and head of the Farm Ministry, said in an email. “They lost everything. The people are helpless and hopeless in the midst of a seemingly impossible situation.”
The Farm Ministry, a program of the Rockingham Cooperative, coordinated a donation drive and delivery of goods for the flood victims from a number of local charities. Gaining official nonprofit status earlier this year, the Farm Ministry helps local agricultural producers share their goods with those in need, according to the cooperative’s website.
On Wednesday, food and dry goods totaling over $70,000 in retail value were loaded onto trucks at Rockingham Co-op’s corporate office in Dayton to be sent to Myra, Kentucky, the center of the flooding. The food and goods are projected to go to 5,000 individuals, according to a press release from the Rockingham Cooperative.
Items donated included $45,000 worth of ready-to-eat beef products, cured pork, frozen beef and canned goods, and an additional $27,000 worth of clothing, linens, tools, hardware, books, household items and games, the release said.
Items were donated by Dietz & Watson via the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Frazier Quarry, Burner’s Beef, of Luray, Simmons Heritage Farms, of Mount Solon, and others, in addition to the Rockingham Cooperative, the release said.
On Oct. 12, through a Kentucky-based charity and food pantry called Manna from Heaven Outreach, the Farm Ministry donated beef that was distributed to 5,500 families affected by the flooding, the release said.
“[We lost] everything,” Lois Tackett, founder, president and executive director of Manna from Heaven Outreach, who lives in Myra, said in an email. “The only thing left in my house is two-by-four stud walls and a subfloor.”
According to Adam Ford, marketing manager for the Rockingham Cooperative, donations will continue, with another delivery planned between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In the spring, Turner said, the Farm Ministry plans to help supply chicks, seeds and more to help rebuild subsistence growing in Myra.
Local Rockingham Cooperative stores will continue to accept gently used clothing, tools, household items, canned goods, nonperishable food, children's toys, books and games, Ford said, along with the corporate office in Dayton and Ace hardware stores in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater.
“We hope the community will donated gently used toys, games and books to send to the children in Appalachia,” Turner said in an email. “The families, especially the children, need Hope for a better day ahead.”
