At the equinox, autumn arrived on the wind.
And just like that, the seasons changed. How often does that happen?
In the mornings now, the fog hugs the fields and mountain ridges. The air has become drier and the temperatures cool. Hurricane Ian is making its way up the coast, promising to bring lots of rain to the Valley.
Kale, cabbages and cauliflower are ready for harvest. Vast fields of tall brown corn crackle in the wind. Farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins and hay rides. The apples are ripe, so it’s time to press cider and boil apple butter.
My dinners have moved from the grill to the oven. I’m waking up my sourdough starter and pondering my first pot of soup.
The squirrels in my neighborhood are busy little critters, flitting around the ground, up and down trees, gathering nuts for winter storage. Baseball teams are heading toward playoffs. On Friday nights, high school football fields are lit bright as day.
Summer ends now; now, barbarous in beauty, the stooks arise
Around; up above, what wind-walks! What lovely behavior
Of silk-sack clouds! has wilder, wilful-wavier
Meal-drift moulded ever and melted across skies?
(from “Hurrahing in Harvest” by Gerard Manley Hopkins)
Fall can be explained in a trinity of scientific words: photoperiodism, senescence and dormancy:
“The largest factor in why leaves change color in the autumn is photoperiodism—the length of day and night. As the nights get longer in autumn, the process of senescence becomes apparent through color change and the falling of leaves, leading the tree into its winter dormancy,” according to the NCNatural website.
In another place, it says, “Photoperiodism is the mechanism by which many of our hardwood trees regulate their various life processes, including preparing for winter. The processes induced by photoperiodism are called ‘senescence,’ which is a term for the collective process that lead to the aging and death of a plant or plant part, like a leaf. Senescence is a part of the larger process by which a plant goes into dormancy.”
So much for science.
One wading a Fall meadow finds on all sides
The Queen Anne’s Lace lying like lilies
On water; it glides
So from the walker, it turns
Dry grass to a lake, as the slightest shade of you
Valleys my mind in fabulous blue Lucernes.
(from “The Beautiful Changes” by Richard Wilbur)
Autumn is an odd mix of peacefulness and energy. I lift up my eyes to the hills with a hankering to hike.
We are blessed to have so many places to hike all around us here. You don’t have to cruise too far along the Skyline Drive to find one. It’s wonderful to see folks come from nearby towns and cities to enjoy the fresh air of the forests.
The George Washington National Forest has too many walkable trails to count. Out near Todd Lake there’s a moderate 4-mile hike at Trimble Mountain that my daughter and I have enjoyed.
If you’re not into climbing up and down mountains, our local parks offer trails flat enough to push baby strollers easily.
Even at home, it’s hard to stay indoors on a crisp day. My feet take me out to the back field, where I can see all the Blue Ridge, Massanutten and Shenandoah mountains.
When the sun sets on fall nights, I have no more ambition. I tidy up the kitchen, make a cup of tea, settle down with a book or movie or do a bit of writing. My windows are open to the sound of crickets, all night long, chirping their annual lullaby.
