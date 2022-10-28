During this liminal time at Halloween — along with All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day and Samhain — the veil between the living and the dead is said to grow thin. And I am drawn to ponder the lives of my female forebears.
On my parlor wall, there hang three framed photographs of my mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I feel a connection to these women that goes deeper than the shapes of our noses and lengths of our chins.
This is not mere romanticism. This sense of psychic connection may be biological.
Scientists report that we may hold some of the memories of our ancestors. Research from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta has shown that it’s possible for some information to be inherited through chemical changes that occur in DNA.
In the early 1900s, the psychotherapist Carl Jung wrote, “I became aware of the fateful links between me and my ancestors. I feel very strongly that I am under the influence of things or questions which were left incomplete or unanswered by my parents and grandparents and more distant ancestors.”
Jung observed an “impersonal karma” within a family that’s passed on from parents to children.
“It has always seemed to me that I had to answer questions which fate had posed to my forefathers and which had not yet been answered,” Jung wrote, “or as if I had to complete, or perhaps continue, things which previous ages had left unfinished.”
This is my sense when I look at my foremothers’ faces.
The Emory researchers speculate whether we can inherit anxiety, phobias and post-traumatic stress disorder from our ancestors, just the way we can inherit a predisposition to heart disease, diabetes or cancer.
Like Jung, I wonder about unanswered questions and unfulfilled longings.
Was I predisposed to be a baker? When I moved from New York to Shenandoah in the 1970s, I was disappointed to find the only bread in local grocery stores was the white sandwich type. So I learned to bake the breads I missed: whole grain, rye and French.
My enjoyment of bread-making led me to order 100-pound bags of oats and whole wheat flour. I produced numerous loaves per week for my family and friends.
Decades later, I discovered that my great-grandmother, Elizabeth Storm, had a bread-baking business in Yonkers, N.Y. My great-grandfather delivered her loaves in a panel truck.
Alas, great-grandmother Storm died a few days after giving birth to my grandmother, Florence.
Florence loved to travel. She flew overseas regularly. She took trains, buses and taxis to her destinations. She also walked.
Grandma — who didn’t drive — lived close to a bus stop that gave her access to towns along the south shore of Long Island. If the bus was late, she got terribly annoyed and walked the miles instead.
That woman could walk. And I have this consciousness, a confidence, that my legs can take me anywhere.
Jung wrote a lot about the “collective unconscious,” a vast pool of ancestral memory inside us. He believed the psychic life of our ancestors — all of the stories, struggles and wisdom — is available to us.
“Each of us is an unconscious carrier of this ancestral experience, and part of our journey is to bring this to consciousness in our lives,” writes Christine Valters Paintner, a Benedictine oblate and online abbess.
Do many of our deepest longings, highest ambitions and greatest struggles come from the unfinished lives of our forebears?
This season, during which we honor the dead, is an invitation to explore the stories of the lives inside of us, the stories we know and the stories we do not know.
In doing so, maybe we can learn more about the internal workings our own lives and perhaps pass some wisdom on to our children.
