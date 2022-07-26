This month, the Arts Council of the Valley announced its board of directors for the year.
In addition to several returning members, the organization that runs downtown arts destinations like Court Square Theater announced in a press release that it added three new members to the board.
The new members are Carol Fleming, assistant dean of the School of Professional and Continuing Education at James Madison University, Maureen Pearson, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community vice president of marketing and communications, and Austin Sachs, who works as an audit and assurance supervisor at PBMares.
The board officers for the upcoming year are Paul Riner, Ruby Hostetler, Louise Hostetter, Jennifer Whitmore and Wesley Russ.
In addition to the three new members, there are 11 returning board members for the Arts Council along with several honorary members.
