052120_dnr_TheaterA1
Buy Now

Court Square Theater suspended operations on July 1, 2020 “for at least a year,” according to an email.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

The Arts Council of the Valley's Board of Directors voted unanimously to reopen Court Square Theater, according to a Wednesday press release.

The council says the theater, which has been closed since July 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will need grant funding and financial support from the community to finance capital projects and renovations. A date for reopening has not been set.

To help defray costs of operating, according to the press release, the Arts Council applied for a $73,955 Shuttered Venue Operators grant from the Small Business Administration.

Contact Jillian Lynch at 574-6274 or jlynch@dnronline.com. Follow Jillian on Twitter @j1llerb0t

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.