The Arts Council of the Valley's Board of Directors voted unanimously to reopen Court Square Theater, according to a Wednesday press release.
The council says the theater, which has been closed since July 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will need grant funding and financial support from the community to finance capital projects and renovations. A date for reopening has not been set.
To help defray costs of operating, according to the press release, the Arts Council applied for a $73,955 Shuttered Venue Operators grant from the Small Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.