For 20 years, Arts Council of the Valley has ushered a mirage of vivid murals, melodious performances and eclectic visionaries into the regional arts scene. While stages remain shrouded by dusty curtains and grand concert halls echo with mournful silence, the council is inviting new ideas to the table to uplift and support the arts during the pandemic.
Three new board members joined the arts council this month with high hopes to incite excitement and fresh ideas as kindling for the community organization. Joining the round table are community advocate Susan Comfort, Blue Ridge Community College assistant professor of communication and theater Don Taylor and realtor Derik Trissel of Nest Realty.
Trissel has sponsored various musical performance events in the past and said he is personal friends with several artists in the area and is a collector of local art. He said he personally does not have much artistic talent but recognizes the necessity of maintaining a strong art collective.
“It’s an integral part of our community. … When I can bring people together over art, music, food or really anything, it makes me extremely happy,” he said. “This is an opportunity to help an already vibrant organization create connections in an ever broadening and diverse community.”
Comfort worked in the city school system for the past 18 years teaching students with disabilities life skills such as cooking and fundraising. Comfort also has experience in the arts realm as a performer and leader, having served for five years as assistant director for the One Act theater competition at Harrisonburg High School and participating in community theater since 1998. With experience in directing, instructing, fundraising and performing — Comfort said she hopes to bring fresh ideas and connections to boost the council’s profits and local presence.
“I would love to be able to use any of those skills to help with exposure as well as generate some revenue for the Arts Council because I feel like everybody is in this bubble right now. The arts are more important than ever to feed people’s souls and help them feel not so hopeless,” Comfort said.
Also rising to the role of board president is Louise Hostetter, who has served on the arts council board for four years, holding position of vice president for the past two years. She has been a board member of several community organizations, including Sentara RMH Medical Center Foundation, Forbes Center for the Performing Arts, Community Mennonite Church and Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival.
Hostetter said her husband, Alden, is an oil painter who broadened her appreciation and fascination of the arts, which she credits as one of the driving factors for the evolution she has witnessed downtown since moving to the area in 1992.
“There was a moment when I sat in my car on one of the streets that bisected with Main Street, and I looked up and down the street and saw there were many empty buildings, and it was a rather sad sight. So, I’ve been energized and excited to see our downtown is thriving and the streets are full of people,” Hostetter said. “I think the arts are just a very important part of that growth.”
Since working with the Arts Council, Hostetter has organized several events and assisted in planning the annual progressive party fundraisers. She said over the past five months, the greatest challenge has been maintaining art’s accessibility and relevance, so she is excited for the council to generate fresh ideas of how art centers and events can become flexible and adapt to a distanced community.
“There’s a lot of energy in the Arts Council, and I want to help continue perpetuating that energy. I continue wanting to expand the Arts Council in making the arts accessible,” Hostetter said.
Other officers are vice president Paul Riner, past president Jennifer Whitmore, secretary Stephan Hess and treasurer Wesley Russ. Returning board members are Kay Arthur, Tom Arthur, Angie Barker, Joanne Gabbin, J.P. Gulla, Beth Harter, Ruby Hostetler, John Rose, Mary Rouse, Katherine Schwartz and Joshua Streeter.
Terry Weaver, who joined the board in 2005, leaves after serving in several leadership capacities, most recently as treasurer.
“It becomes an identity for the community when we have a lively arts scene. I look forward to the next two years working in this position with Jenny Burden and the rest of the board enhancing our community,” Hostetter said.
