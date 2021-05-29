Asbury United Methodist Completing North Tower Restoration

With a white hard hat teetering on his head, John Raynal describes what it’s like being in charge.
“I take the most aspirin,” he says with a smirk.
Tattooed, gruff and quick with a quip, Raynal is overseeing the restoration of the delicate art that shoots up and down the sides of Asbury United Methodist Church in downtown Harrisonburg.
With yellow work shirts glowing in the afternoon sun, Raynal’s sons, Luke and Jacob, expertly carry finished windows into the vaulted sanctuary through the glossy crimson doors hallmarking the church.
His face shiny with sweat, Luke describes the quality and care Natural Bridge-based Raynal Studios takes in restoring stained glass.
“This is the structurally sound way; this is the way of doing this that will make it last for 100 years,” he says. “This will last longer than I do.”
Raynal Studios has been working to restore around 80 of the 112 stained-glass windows at the church, and is completing the restoration of the north tower, which will be named Memorial Tower next month.
Asbury Pastor Steve Hay leans against the exterior of the church listening attentively, his hand against the thick brownstone like a proud father watching his family home being restored.
“These windows are such a part of what Asbury is and [they’re] part of a larger renovation of stuff you can’t see, including wiring and heating and air,” Hay says.
The church is being restored to look almost exactly the way it looked when it first opened on the corner of West Bruce and South Main streets in March of 1913. Since, it’s undergone plenty of renovations over the past decade to increase functionality for the congregation.
“The education building was in such bad shape before I came, [but] the congregation made the decision it was committed to being downtown,” Hay said. “Downtown is our mission and we’re committing ourselves to this building.”
Before restoration of Memorial Tower began, Raynal Studios rebuilt many of the wooden frames that hold the stained-glass windows on the tower because the originals rotted. For the new steeple to be up to code, steel support beams will be added. Raynal Studios also had to assess the building for potential water leaks, which could damage the glass in the future.
“Don’t touch that,” Luke Raynal warns, pointing to some white oxidized lead canes outlining the design of the window.
Old lead is dangerous to work with. It can oxidize, turning white and flaky— common in old stained-glass in the churches the Raynals have helped restore in their roughly 30 years of operation, which includes work on Duke University as well as repairing glass in the reading room of the Library of Congress and windows originally crafted by Tiffany.
Not every church can afford a high-quality restoration job, Luke Raynal says.
Many opt for less-than-durable solutions that will only last for a handful of years, patching holes in the glass with cement as a temporary fix.
The Memorial Tower restoration is one phase of a long-term effort to restore the entire building.
John Mather, of Mather Architects, has worked with Asbury on renovations in the past and described the interior of the original building as “circuitous.”
“The outlets had not been upgraded since 1954,” says Stephanne Byrd, a member of the congregation coordinating the Memorial Tower restoration project. “You couldn’t plug in a three-prong crock pot without using a converter.”
The cost of restoring the tower is $525,000, according to Byrd, which includes the costs of architecture and permitting, restoring and back lighting the windows and constructing a new steel-framed steeple.
The steeple is being newly constructed because the original was lost, but the design of the new steeple, which will be installed on top of the church in June, is based on photos of the original.
The original church had a roughly 35-foot tall, pyramid-shaped steeple roof pointing up to a 7-foot tall copper finial decorating the top. One of the three original copper finials that goes on top of the steeple was found underneath the sanctuary.
“It’s not an exact historical reproduction,” says Mather, who designed the new steeple. “It’ll be new and improved.”
Byrd came up with the idea to include an electronic memorial display in the vestibule of the tower and is working to organize and tell the stories of past and present members of the congregation.
“It hit me that so many people have been in this church generations before us,” Byrd says. “Wouldn’t it be fun to have a memorial of them in the vestibule of the tower so people can see their stories?”
“The [audiovisual display] to me is the glue of the Memorial Tower,” says Steve Gardner, a congregant. “To honor the people that came before.”
Byrd, who has led the project for the past several years and has a background in fundraising, says she felt called to use that skill to help the church, and raised money for this project.
“Stephanne has been the energizer bunny that has gotten the money for this project,” Mather says.
The Asbury Board of Trustees had been planning on having the windows restored, but the project took a backseat to other campaigns.
Around the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, the church received several large unexpected gifts and Raynal Studios approached Asbury, since some of the projects the studio had were canceled, Byrd says.
“[Raynal] replaced pieces of the glass that looked better than the original,” Byrd says. “We looked at three different companies, he was the only one that was going to take it back to the beginning.”
The church quickly found enough sponsorship for the first two tiers of windows on Memorial Tower, along with six 13-foot windows on the third tier.
By early 2021, the entire project had been paid for.
Gardner says he donated money for a bell and carillon after he was inspired by the bells ringing through a small town on a trip to Italy. The original tower was not built with a bell, and Gardner and his sister, Janet Carol Gardner, paid to have a bell and electronic carillon system that plays hymns.
“Asbury is very lucky to have Stephanne,” Gardner says. “She’s been remarkable in raising money for this project and pushing things in the right direction.”
Hay, not a young man, clips up the two flights of rickety ladders to the bell tower like a gymnast. He says the restoration isn’t just about the beauty it provides to the congregation.
He says Asbury’s mission is to serve downtown, and the energy inside the church is buzzing with activity, from a pop-up clothing bank taking place outside, to the parish office, where an anxious, middle-aged woman and her family wait to meet the pastor after their father’s passing. In the sanctuary, an organist — a local music student — fills the high-vaulted ceilings of the sanctuary with the crescendos of church music.
Hay describes how the large windows in the sanctuary are backlit, so the striking imagery is also visible to people downtown at night.
“We worship ‘The Creator,’” Hay says, pointing to the sunny courtyard beside the church. “It’s not ugly, this creation. Beauty is part of our spirit and it enhances our spiritual life.”
“The windows are so much a part of the identity of who Asbury is.”
