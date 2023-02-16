Just after lunch on Ash Wednesday, the Catholics at my middle school would be led across the street to the Roman Catholic Church. When they returned, their foreheads were dirty.
What they did over there in that church building was a mystery. I longed to know.
The first Christians observed with great devotion the days of Jesus' Passion and resurrection, and it became the custom of the church to prepare for them by a season of penitence and fasting, from The Book of Common Prayer.
When I asked my friends about it, they were matter-of-fact: Oh, the priest does this and says that and presses his thumb on your forehead. Now they couldn’t have any sweets until Easter.
What? How? Why?
Once with my cousin I attended mass at a Catholic church in our town. Stepping into the foyer of Our Lady of the Snow, I felt a little afraid. The place seemed medieval. The stained glass windows subdued the light, infusing it with a hallowed hue.
My cousin, JoAnn, turned to a small basin just inside the door and dipped her fingers in the water. Then in one swift movement, she touched her forehead, upper chest and each shoulder.
What? How? Why? I copied her motions.
She walked the center aisle and, reaching the row where we were to sit, knelt toward the altar before shuffling sideways into the pew. Again I copied her.
This was one of my few childhood experiences attending a church.
Later in life, as a young woman, I began attending evangelical Protestant churches. No holy water, no stained glass windows, no black smudges, no mysteries. Everything was brightly lit and explained.
I’d never read the Bible, so hearing the Old Testament stories of the Creation, the Exodus and the Flood, the adventures of Moses, Ruth and David, and the lyrical poetry of the Psalms was all new. I learned about Jesus, his miracles, his teachings, his death and resurrection.
To all of my questions there was an answer.
Then life and death dealt me new questions I could find no answers for at church. All the things that were supposed to bring comfort only deepened my anguish.
Mystified, I turned to mystery.
On an Ash Wednesday some years ago I left work at noon to attend a service at a “liturgical” church. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was much like my early experience. The stained-glass light, the fold-out kneelers, the quiet … all contributed to a sense of a holy space and time.
When it came time to “impose the ashes,” the priest said, “Almighty God, you have created us out of the dust of the earth: Grant that these ashes may be to us a sign of our mortality and penitence, that we may remember that it is only by your gracious gift that we are given everlasting life; through Jesus Christ our Savior. Amen.”
There was nothing said about giving up sweets. There were prayers written in books that I did not know I needed, until I prayed them:
"We confess to you … the pride, hypocrisy and impatience of our lives .. our self-indulgent appetites and ways, and our exploitation of other people … our envy of those more fortunate than ourselves … our intemperate love of worldly goods and comforts, and our dishonesty in daily life and work …"
Some people choose to fast from a particular self-indulgent appetite or to do acts of charity. The ashes, the fasting, the repenting … all are embodied in this admonition: Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.
What? How? Why?
