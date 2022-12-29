Here we are at the end of another year in the still-new millennium.
While some may say the human race is evolving into a higher state of consciousness, I’m not seeing it. In fact, in so many ways, we seem to be getting worse.
Where do we turn for what is solid and good and true?
According to Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future as depicted in Star Trek, humans became more humane around this point in history and stopped using war as a way to resolve conflict. A megalomaniac like Vladmir Putin would have had no opportunity to attain public office.
Yet here we are. War, armed conflicts, violent protests and mass shootings are still occurring around the world, in places such as Ukraine, Haiti, Sri Lanka, Korea and here.
Children are still dying of malnutrition. Here in the U.S., some children—whose brains aren’t fully formed until they reach their early- to mid-20s—are undergoing surgeries that destroy/replace their sex organs.
K-Cups and plastic water bottles tax U.S. landfills. The jury is still out on whether they’re even safe for us. Why are they still legal?
Profit. And convenience. And profit.
Sometimes, when I need to feel grounded in this crazy world, I look to natural and unchanging features of Earth, water and sky. I wrote a few weeks ago about the faithfulness of “my star” in the night sky. Also on Long Island, I lived within walking distance of the Great South Bay. Several times a week I made my way to the water’s edge and just gazed at it.
When I first moved to the Valley in 1978, I lost my moorings. For one thing, the avenues and streets on the Island were on a north-to-south, east-to-west grid. And living on the south shore, I always knew—not only consciously but at a subconscious level—where the Great South Bay was.
By comparison, the Valley seemed wild, with no order. The roads went every which way, at the mercy of the landscape. The mountain ranges did not run north and south. And I never knew which mountains were which, the Blue Ridge or the Appalachian.
But from our third-floor apartment window in Shenandoah I could see the Massanutten Peak.
At night, it was especially visible when the ski slopes were lit up. By the end of that first winter, the sight of the Peak looming over all—by day and by night—began to be a source of comfort.
It became, for me, that Unmovable Thing, always there. A visible sign of God’s invisible presence.
I can see the Peak today from my bedroom window.
When I take walks around my property and neighborhood, I notice how my feet feel on the ground, the breeze on my face, the warmth of the sun. I notice the clouds in the sky, the grazing cattle, the hay bales strewn across the fields, the towering pine trees and sprawling maples.
As I walk I am often aware of God’s presence in me. That’s what Jesus said, right? That the kingdom of God is within you?
Over the years I have become more conscious of living in this other kingdom. It’s not a thing I’m waiting for when I die. It’s here and now.
Of course, we are in this world, but as Jesus also said, we’re not of it. Its troubles don’t have to get to us.
This sense of detachment, along with our deep caring for people, allows us to carry the world in our hearts.
And we can look out and see that it is good.
