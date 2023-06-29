“I see great things in baseball. It’s our game — the American game,” Walt Whitman wrote.
My baseball team is not doing so hot this year.
Last year was different. Last year was one of glory for the New York Mets.
Although they fell short of making it to the World Series, they played some awesome baseball with lots of walk-off home runs, late-inning saves, impossibly great pitching.
Last year, the Mets provided me and millions of other fans with hours of anticipation, admiration, nail-biting, boredom and ecstasy.
“You may glory in a team triumphant, but you fall in love with a team in defeat,” writes Roger Kahn in “The Boys of Summer.”
Sorry to say I’m not there yet with the falling in love. I mean, since they’ve been losing more than winning, I’ve had to decide: to hang in there like a real fan or find another team?
To explain, I haven’t been a Mets fan for long. I was raised in a Yankee family and continued to root for the Yankees until maybe 10 years ago. That’s when I began to deconstruct my faith.
It’s sort of like I grew up and, as an adult, needed to choose my own team.
What ultimately turned me away from the Yankees was all the big money, all the buying of big talent, the big ticket prices. Even if I lived next door to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, I could not afford to attend many games. The Mets ticket prices are a fraction of the cost.
Major League Baseball itself is a huge corporation that has dictated many changes to the game. And its constant marketing of products is a bit nauseating to this 99 percenter. Aside from subscribing to MLB.com and attending a couple of games each year, I don’t spend money on corporate baseball.
(I do have a Mets cap, but I got it on the street outside the Nationals’ stadium after a game between the two teams, trading my free Steven Strasburg bobblehead for it.)
It was during this time of questioning that the Husband and I began occasionally attending Harrisonburg Turks games. We really enjoy them, as well as seeing people we know at the games.
Local baseball is like everything else local, a more wholesome and impactful experience.
So I considered following the Washington Nationals—the Husband was already a fan —but the only way to watch them is on MASN, and since I don’t have or want cable TV, it didn’t make sense. I mean, a fan would like to watch a game every now and then, right?
All that to say I’m a relatively new Mets fan and this year I’ve hesitated to support a losing team. Watching games should be fun, not depressing.
But, as Theo Epstein, MLB exec, writes:
“Baseball is a game based on adversity. It’s a game that’s going to test you repeatedly. It’s going to find your weaknesses and vulnerabilities and force you to adjust. That adversity, in the big picture, is a really good thing because it shows you where your weaknesses are. It gives you the opportunity to improve.”
Just as I’m learning not to abandon myself when times get tough, I can’t abandon my team either. By “abandon myself” I mean avoiding difficult feelings and experiences with “jumping ship” (numbing or escapist) behaviors. Compulsions.
Life is going to test us repeatedly, finding our vulnerable places and forcing us to adjust. In that sense, adversity and our compulsions can be a gift. It gives us the chance to become better humans, better at the game of life.
Let’s go, Mets! Let’s go, me!
Luanne Austin lives in Mount Sidney. Contact her at RuralPen@aol.com, facebook.com/ruralpen or care of the DN-R.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.