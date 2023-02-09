Another Valentine’s Day is upon us and that means love poems.
Leafing through books of poetry, nothing immediately speaks to me. Googling “love poems” produces no instant results. Meh.
So I turn to my commonplace book, in which for 35 years I’ve jotted down bits of poems, books, movies and heard words. Whatever resonates.
Such as these lines from “A Death in the Desert” by Robert Browning:
For life, with all its yields of joy and woe,
And hope and fear, believed the aged friend,
Is just our chance of the prize of learning love,
How love might be, hath been indeed, and is.
This reminds me of William Blake’s lines from “The Little Black Boy”:
“And we are put on this earth a little space/ that we may learn to bear the beams of love.”
Both passages speak of love as the sole meaning of life. Both speak of learning love.
Doesn’t love come naturally?
Well, yes. And no.
Feelings of love well up in us naturally. We love our mom, our dad, our grandparents, our siblings, our spouse, our best friend.
It’s only when love is challenged that we can learn love, that it can deepen and grow, and transform us.
Consider the multiple meanings of Blake’s “bear the beams of love.”
Bear: “To carry (something) on one’s person from one place to another.”
To bear love for someone; to bear someone’s love for us.
When we love someone, we carry them from one place to another. When we are loved by someone, we let them carry us.
This is not codependence, but interdependence.
Sometimes we are called upon to love someone when they don’t seem to deserve it. Or someone is called upon to love us when we don’t deserve it. In either direction, it changes us.
It may be just as difficult to receive love as it is to give it. Some of us are like that. We find it easy to give but are unable to accept what another wants to give us. We shun the gift.
It could be because we carry shame about some dreadful thing we believe we’ve done. Or we keep secrets, which create an invisible wall to keep love out. Maybe we don’t want to feel beholden to anyone. Or we have a deep sense of inferiority: we’re not worthy of love.
Have you ever tried to give someone something but they would not take it? Maybe to pay for their meal or to offer comfort? To be on the receiving end of the shun is to feel deeply rejected.
And the beams. Beams of light? Could we take this to be in someone’s spotlight? To be the center of someone’s attention? To bask in the light of someone’s love?
And vice versa: to shine a light on someone else? To remain in the background as we give our attention to one we love?
Perhaps the beams are heavy, made of wood or steel.
Years ago, I jotted Blake’s line on a 3-by-5 card and tacked it to an exposed wooden beam in my basement, a rafter that helped hold up the whole house.
Were that beam to be removed, that section of the first floor would crumble, which would bring down the back of the house and the second floor.
We could be, at times, bearing a heavy beam for someone. Perhaps loving them is very hard. But if we were to remove our love for that person, they would fall apart.
Reversed, we bear someone’s love. Like Christ, who bore the beams of love — the cross — for us.
