Last week, a moment of beauty on a subway in Brooklyn set the tone for a grace-filled day.
The husband and I got on the Q train around 8 a.m. at the Beverley Road Metro station, along with hundreds of people going to work and taking their kids to school. We were heading to Manhattan to attend our daughter’s graduation from Pratt Institute.
As you can imagine, it was a different sort of morning from waking up on our Mount Sidney farm. But our Airbnb was in an old neighborhood, the streets and homes shaded by tall maple and oak trees. When we turned off the lights the night before in our basement studio apartment, it was quiet and dark.
It’s ironic that our daughter should be graduating in New York. She’s the only one of our three children who wasn’t born there, but she’s lived in Brooklyn and Queens several times in her nomadic artist adult life.
When we arrived at her second-story walkup apartment, she showed me the fig tree out back. Like many of the trees in the city, there was just enough earth around it to let in some rain and nutrients. Beyond that circle was concrete.
Next door, someone had built a raised bed to grow vegetables. Bags of soil and plant food were stacked just outside the tall fence.
The graduation was a grand affair. I’d not been to Radio City Music Hall since I was 12 years old, to see the Rockettes with my grandmother. The interior design, American modernist, features a combination of precious materials (including marble and gold foil) and industrial materials (including Bakelite, permatex, aluminum and cork). It’s the largest indoor theater in the world with a marquee stretching for a full city block.
After the graduation, we stopped at a Sabrett cart across the street for long-missed hot dogs and knishes, then began walking. Strolling, really. On this warm day, folks of all ages were drawn to the parks. We stopped at Bryant Park, then later at Triangle Park, to rest a bit and people-watch.
By late afternoon, we’d meandered our way to the West Village, to the Sevilla restaurant. We sat outside sipping sangria, savoring olives and enjoying a meal and the neighborhood.
To get out in nature, my daughter often walks in the huge cemetery a few blocks from her home. The public is welcome to explore Green-Wood Cemetery’s 478 acres, a “world-renowned” arboretum.
While it ain’t exactly like the holler where she grew up, Rachel is refreshed by the natural beauty of this historic green space. She occasionally sends me photos of headstones of possible distant relatives.
Beauty comes in many forms, whether it’s in nature, an astonishing theater or an encounter with another human being.
On that first morning on the subway, the man I was seated next to said, “I like your hat.”
“Oh, thank you!” I said, turning to look at him. He was 40-ish, with dark hair and an honest face. A guy from Brooklyn.
He told me about a hat he often wore, a type I’d never heard of. I told him how my grandmother had worked in Macy’s hat department for many years and that I’d inherited her collection of hats when she died.
“Oh, I’m sorry for your loss,” he said.
The sincerity in his voice and face brought me into presence.
Before we left Virginia, I’d been dreading taking the subway, the noisy clatter, the heat, the crush of people.
But then this, this holy moment, this beauty happens.
And I experience a surge of joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.