Computers have some common problems, some of which we looked at last week. I told you about a few things that may help you from what I have heard from you. Today, a few more things that you may use to make your computer healthier.
First, remove any programs you do not use or never used. Click the Windows Menu button and type “Control panel,” clicking it when you see it. When opened, make sure the upper-right dropdown menu “View by” is set to “Small icons.” In the list click on “Programs and Features.” Look down the next list for applications you no longer need. Right click on its name and choose “Uninstall” and follow the instructions. If you do not have any to uninstall, do not worry.
Clean your browser’s cache and cookies. I will not explain them all here; however, check this site for details, wikihow.com/Speed-up-Browsers. Depending on the version of browser, you have the details in these instructions. But they may look slightly different due to version changes. Nonetheless, they will get you close enough to complete the task.
If your computer shuts down and you have to restart it often, it could likely be because of overheating. Cool is best for computers, so outdoors use in the heat of summer could cause issues. Another thing to be aware of is that if you cover up the air vents on your laptop, it can cause overheating and major problems if repeated often. So, check those vents on the back and/or bottom. Finally, whether your laptop or your desktop; dust, pet dander, cigarette ashes, and other small particles could be a major heat problem.
There are two ways to clean out the particles from your computer’s internal motherboard. The easy way is to use canned compressed air, which you can purchase from most large box stores, online, etc. You can blow it into the vents; however, a warning here: If you have multiple vents, check your manufacturer’s site and make sure there is not a specific one to blow the air into. The second way is much better, but requires you to be proactive. Take your computer out of the external case and blow all the dust out. Making sure you are outside where the dust can blow away as they are usually quite dusty. If unsure, look online for how to remove your computer’s case.
Try the built-in Windows Troubleshooters and see if what you need resolved is there. To use a troubleshooter, click the menu button again, type “Troubleshoot” and click on the choice that appears. There are several, but once one is open, look for the “Other troubleshooters” or a label showing more. There are about 15 available for problems. Read the list and see if any of them relate to what you need help with or improving its functionality. If you see one, click it and follow the instructions provided.
The last tip today is the Task Manager built into Windows. Once again click the menu button and this time type “Task Manager” and choose it. When opened, click on the tab labeled “Startup Apps.” This is a list of programs that can or do startup when you turn on your computer. If you see one that does not need to start up automatically, right click on it and “disable” it. You will see the column with “disable” or “enable” shown for each program. Some you do not need and may disable them. For instance, browsers, iTunes, Teams, Cortana, and more. If you need them later, just start them in the normal fashion. If you do not know what one does, leave it alone.
I hope these help you strengthen your powers over your computer. There are many more, but these are the basics I see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.