Twenty-one years ago, the Bicycle Film Festival began in New York as a means of celebrating the cycling community through art, film and music.
Over the years, the film has crossed international lines and been celebrated everywhere from Mexico City to Moscow. This year, the festival is going online with specially curated programs for each locality — and the Shenandoah Valley is in.
From Friday until April 4, residents of the Valley can watch a virtual screening of short films on the culture of biking from an international perspective. The virtual showing is the postponed 20-year anniversary festival, which was originally scheduled for June of 2020.
Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $10 to $20 and a portion of sales will benefit the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition. Tickets grant access to watch a 90-minuute short film format streamed to your computer, tablet or smart TV through an emailed link.
— Staff Reports
