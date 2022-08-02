I know you have heard of Bluetooth in recent years, and like many people, you may use it. But what exactly is Bluetooth?
Bluetooth is a wireless connection similar to Wi-Fi. It allows you to connect two devices together for data transfer or for communications. It is a short-range technology that works by connecting those devices up to a distance of about 30 feet. A Bluetooth signal works by first checking if the device is in range of the other device. If so, it will then authenticate the device and verify the connection between the two devices. To authenticate, you usually need to enter a four-digit code on the added device. If they match, they work together.
The main uses of Bluetooth today are for phones, tablets, speakers, phone headsets, gaming consoles, wireless keyboards for computers, mice and even some TV sets. To be frank, when it first started it was not that great of a connection. However, today, it is very good.
An interesting aside is how it became known as Bluetooth. The creator of it said that it is a connection that unites communication protocols. It is said that Danish King Harald Bluetooth, from the 10th century, united two Danish groups into a single kingdom. So, in his memory, they took his last name. It was invented by a team at the Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson, which was headed by Dr. Jaap Haartsen. So, he gets the credit.
By the way, the symbol for Bluetooth today is formed by the runes of his initials, HB. Since I was not there, I cannot confirm or deny this, but it is a good story.
I regularly use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse together. They play well with each other. However, the occasional downside of Bluetooth is that if there are too many devices connected in the same area, they it may interfere with each other and affect your connectivity. If I use my Bluetooth headset-microphone at the same time as my mouse and keyboard, I will have either a jumpy mouse or static on my headset. Also, if there are several people in your area all using Bluetooth, that could cause issues. Keep that in mind.
There are other things that can affect the quality of Bluetooth connections. Electronic devices such as microwaves, refrigerators, washing machines, and wireline cordless phones being nearby. Also, printers and other electronic equipment in your office could cause issues. In older homes and buildings, the electrical wiring could mess with it, but this is rarer.
There are several main types of Bluetooth signals. Classic Bluetooth, which transmits data at lower speeds but has less power consumption, like your phone’s headset. Bluetooth, which transmits data at higher speeds but has more power consumption, for many standalone speakers. Bluetooth Low Energy), which transmits data with less power consumption, for many times for medical devices, like my insulin pump. The BLE has a much shorter range, about 10 feet or so.
Since Wi-Fi and Bluetooth do pretty much the same thing, why have it? There are several good reasons, especially with phones. It has a much shorter range than Wi-Fi and therefore it transmits at much lower power levels than Wi-Fi. This gives you longer battery life in your phone and your headset. It automatically comes with AES encryption, which is very secure. This makes it very difficult for others to intercept your communications.
I hope you learned and enjoyed this information on Bluetooth. Let me know if you use any Bluetooth devices and what you think about them.
