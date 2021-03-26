Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is hosting Brainiac Trivia Night at 7 p.m. tonight via Zoom. The evening of trivia will help raise awareness for Brain Injury Awareness Month.
To be part of the event hosted by Tailor-Made Trivia, email emily@bicsv.org to RSVP.
— Staff Report
