In September, Bridgewater College will offer a variety of art events.
From now until Sept. 22, "Sabbatical Works 3," a faculty exhibition by Associate Professor of Art Michael Hough, is on display in the Beverly-Perdue Art Gallery on the first floor of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons.
"A Potter's Progress: Emmanuel Suter and the Business of Craft," will be on display on the first floor of the Forrer Learning Commons from until Oct. 8. Curated by Scott H. Suter, professor of English and American studies and Director of the Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute for Regional Culture Stephanie S. Gardner, Special Collections Librarian Tiffany Goodman and Meghan Burgess, the exhibit includes items loaned from the Reuel B. Pritchett Museum Collection at Bridgewater College, Scott H. Suter, Stanley H. Suter and the Virginia Mennonite Conference Archives.
On Sept. 18, BC faculty will perform a Family Weekend Concert — Music Faculty Recital at 7:30 p.m. in the concert hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music.
"Source Materials: Collage and Paintings by Joan H. Ranzini," will be on display in the Beverly-Perdue Gallery from Sept. 27 through Nov. 3. Ranzini is a collage artist and abstract painter from Virginia.
Masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status in all public areas of BC's campus. The Beverly-Perdue Gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to midnight on Sundays.
