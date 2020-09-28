Without gatherings, events or meet-ups, it can be hard to feel motivated to do, to act, to change.
That’s why Climate Action Alliance of the Valley and the local Sierra Club chapter are partners in dimes working to raise money to donate a recently released book “One Earth: People of Color Protecting Our Planet,” to nonprofits around the Valley to inspire environmental defenders.
Anuradha Rao’s book chronicles the lives of environmental activists around the world and their journeys from recognizing environmental injustice in their corner of the globe to becoming agents of change.
Founder of CAAV Cathy Strickler said the short biographies tell the stories of how individuals around the world made an impact in their communities, and she hopes readers will be motivated to themselves become change-makers.
“It really gives you the whole idea of people actually making good things happen wherever they happen to live, so we’re trying to … really bring to light global activism and helping people here be local activists. Inspiring them,” she said.
The first collection of books, which was sent to Vine & Fig in August, was paid for with $250 leftover from CAAV’s The Defenders Kickstarter campaign that raised $4,428 to construct and install an 8-foot sculpture demonstrating resistance to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Vine & Fig recently launched a program called Rocktown Sprouts that teach the area’s youth to nurture natural resources and their personal health through growing and composting.
Since then, CAAV has partnered with the local chapter of the Sierra Club to raise money for more books to be sent to various community organizations.
“We thought it’d be good to educate future defenders, and this seemed totally appropriate to start educating and inspiring the next generation,” Strickler said.
Vine & Fig, On The Road Collaborative and Second Home are a sample of the groups that CAAV is working to provide copies of the book for.
For five years, On The Road has dedicated time and resources to students in an after-school capacity but transitioning and virtual schooling have warped how after-school programs can continue to uplift the youth.
On The Road is continuing to provide educationally motivating opportunities for students through learning boxes starting Oct. 14 that explore various disciplines in a real-world context through partnerships with community organizations. The first learning box that students will receive features a copy of the book along with interactive, science learning tools.
Director of Community and School Partnerships Deanna Reed said the first box explores modern science conflict and resolution initiatives that can engage families and pinpoint local avenues of action and resources.
“It’s for organizations to partner with us so that our families are more engaged with community partnerships,” Reed said. “Now our families will know what CAAV is and what they do as well as learn more about climate change and stem related [education].”
Lynn Smith is a founding member of CAAV and former librarian who donated to the book fundraiser because she said the books serve as guidance for young minds approaching the complex future ahead.
“I have always felt, even before I was a librarian, that is was important for kids to have books in their hands,” Smith said. “These stories are appealing in a way I’d hope for kids who have a stressful future to look into with climate change.”
Released in April of this year, the collection of biographies includes Black, indigenous and people of color, and half of the accounts are from women. Smith said the inclusive representation can serve to further connect with children to show that no matter who you are or where you come from, you can create change.
“It shows people from different cultures that may or may not be of their age, but been in an environment and decided to protect it,” Smith said. “There are certainly activists here, and it’s gratifying to know because we have to start doing something with climate change.”
CAAV is actively seeking donations to purchase more books for donations to other outlets, including the local libraries. People interested in donating can reach out to CAAV by emailing contactcaav@gmail.com.
