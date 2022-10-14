Are children today afraid of the threat of nuclear war?
With Russian troops unable to stop recent Ukrainian battlefield advances, the chances that Putin might resort to nuclear weapons have risen, defense and security specialists say.
“It’s a very serious situation,” said Matthew Bunn, co-principal investigator of the Project on Managing the Atom at the Harvard Kennedy School. “This is the worst danger of nuclear weapons being used since the Cuban missile crisis.”
As a child, my world was near-perfect until the year of the Cuban missile crisis.
In Blue Point, N.Y., at age 7, I could ride my bicycle anywhere and nobody questioned whether it was safe. My parents had grown up in Blue Point, a hamlet on the Great South Bay. My grandpa owned the town’s grocery store.
Then, in October 1962, the adults in our neighborhood began to gather nightly on each other’s lawns. They talked about the Soviet premier, Nikita Khrushchev, and how he had missiles in Cuba pointed straight at us.
I overheard their talk, felt the fear in their voices. As a child I did not understand it, except that it was a real threat.
For our part, the U.S. had more than 100 missiles installed in the Europe, all with the potential to obliterate Moscow with nuclear warheads. It was the first documented instance of MAD: mutual assured destruction.
That school year, Miss Adams’ third-grade class was terrifying in itself. She had announced in September that we were to write only in cursive, which I’d not been taught to do.
During our daily spelling quiz, I tried to emulate the cursive alphabet posted along the top of the blackboard. At least once, Miss Adams waved my paper around, yelling about my terrible penmanship.
Then there were my parents’ fights. My mother wanted to be a Jehovah’s Witness, but my father believed otherwise. They fought about it, Dad yelling and belittling, Mom responding with quiet digs.
So there was terror at home, terror at school and terror in the world. Some believe the Cuban missile crisis, which occurred over 14 days, was the closest the world has come to nuclear war.
“Nuclear catastrophe was hanging by a thread ... and we weren't counting days or hours, but minutes,” said Anatoly Gribkov, Soviet general and army chief of operations.
While the adults discussed the issue and dealt with the ongoing dramas in each of their homes, we children found our own ways to cope.
I organized the neighborhood kids into staging circuses, variety shows and plays, which we performed for each other in our garage and driveway. I read Bobbsey Twins books, about everyday children having great adventures.
Back then, it was expected that when kids were not doing homework or household chores, we were to play outside. Thus, I spent many of my waking hours absorbed with, as Wordsworth puts it, the “light of setting suns,/ And the round ocean and the living air,/ And the blue sky… .”
As an adult, while I am aware of the terrors around the world, I don’t gather with the neighbors on social media to fight about everything. Supposedly, I participate in government by voting.
Although the Cuban missile crisis ended when President John Kennedy and Khrushchev made a deal on Oct. 28, the world and I never regained our former state of innocence.
But there is nothing to be gained by living in fear.
“Fear kills everything,” writes Cornelia Funke in “Inkheart.” “Your mind, your heart, your imagination.”
My childhood strategies for making a life for myself still serve me well. The books I read are not an escape from reality but provide thought-provoking ways to deal with it. I still ride my bicycle all over town, but now it’s Mount Sidney. And while I’m not likely to stage a circus or play in my driveway, I do enjoy going to shows.
As the Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky wrote, “Beauty will save the world.”
