Once, while interviewing nuns in a rural monastery, I asked the head sister, “How do you justify removing yourself from the world and its troubles? What good does that do?”
At age 60, this woman’s face was free of the worry lines that beset many of us by that time of life. In her eyes and subtle smile was a depth of knowing.
“We carry the world’s problems in our hearts. And in this place,” she said, motioning to the sunny garden courtyard where we sat, “our silence and the peace in our hearts provides a balance to the noise and confusion in the world.”
In the 20 years since that interview, I have often pondered the cloistered woman’s words. Isn’t this the same as burying one’s head in the sand?
Yet I’ve come to see the role of the contemplative life in the context of humanity.
While a life of prayer is an unseen goodness, it’s just as real as (and may even be the compelling force behind) giving a loaf of bread to a hungry child. It does more good than ranting about news reports.
In times of war, we are no good to the soldiers, citizens, refugees or wounded, when we worry.
What can we do?
Some of us are called, like this nun, to balance the scales of terror, fear and death, with peace and prayer. To do that, we must feed our peace.
“The Book of Peace,” an anthology of poetry and short essays compiled by the British novelist Elizabeth Goudge lies on the nightstand next to my bed.
The gentle words are like arms that wrap around me at day’s end. Peace caresses my cheek the way my mom did as I fell to sleep as a young child.
Goudge, who lost the love of her life in World War I, includes writings about peace itself as well as about war, people, nature, animals, love and God.
“The Recluse,” by Walter de la Mare, is about a man rather like my nun:
And yet his very silence proved
How much he valued what he loved.
There peered from his hazed, hazel eyes
A self in solitude made wise;
As if within the heart may be
All the soul needs for company:
And, having that in safety there,
Finds its reflection everywhere.
In times of trouble, for peace and comfort, there is poetry, music and nature to soothe the soul. Mountains and sky and the soft pastels of spring appearing here in the Valley offer a rest to our busy eyes and tense bodies from the continuous news reports.
“What good does that do?” I asked the nun.
Have you seen the video of violinists around the world all playing a Ukrainian folk song? It is not bread or shelter or weapons, yet the music is a transcendently tangible source of strength.
This is what we can do. We can cultivate peace in our own hearts, our relationships, our homes, our workplaces and even our highways.
In sixth grade, my class took a ferry ride around Manhattan Island. As we passed the Statue of Liberty on our left everyone ran to that side of the boat, tipping it at a steep angle. Afraid the boat would capsize, I, all alone, leaned on the rail opposite to provide ballast.
After a few minutes, my dad, a chaperone on the trip, came looking for me.
“What are you doing here?” he asked. When I told him I was keeping the boat from tipping, he laughed.
This holding of the world in our hearts is a form of prayer. Some prefer to pray aloud. No matter.
Prayer does not make troubles go away like magic. It places everything in God’s care. Then we can be at peace.
Perhaps one person’s peace in the midst of so much trouble cannot do much, but it is something.
And if enough people move to the peace side of the boat, balance will be restored.
