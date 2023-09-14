Forty-five years ago, when the husband and I moved to the Shenandoah Valley, there were few other transplants living here.
My, how things have changed!
Most of the people we met had lived here all their lives. Some were a bit suspicious of our New York accents and brash ways, while others welcomed us into their homes.
I’ll never forget our first traditional Valley Sunday dinner. A family from the church we attended in Shenandoah invited us over. The table was spread with baked ham and fried chicken, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans cooked with sugar and side meat, corn, applesauce and rolls. For dessert there was apple pie and red velvet cake.
The grocery stores where we shopped sold only white sandwich bread and rolls, so I learned to bake my own whole-grain and French breads.
Pizza Hut and Taco Bell were among the only “ethnic” restaurants.
Speaking of pizza, last summer a woman stopped at our farmstand who had just moved here from Staten Island. As she asked where she could find good pizza, she held up an arm while moving her other fingers from her hand to her elbow.
I knew exactly what she meant. It’s how the olive oil on a folded slice of pizza runs down your arm: the sign of a good pie.
The foods I enjoyed discovering here were barbecue with cole slaw, biscuits and gravy, and those way overcooked green beans. I still have not mastered making any of those myself, except for cole slaw.
So far, I’ve written mostly about food, haven’t I?
While we enjoyed tasting the local dishes, there were foods we really missed, like good Chinese food. I found myself craving bagels (before Mr. J’s came along), knishes and Sabrett hot dogs. We still indulge in all these things when we visit “back home.”
Once in a doctor’s waiting room, I asked the man next to me where I could get some bagels. He directed me to a dog breeder who raised beagles.
Over those first few years we were invited to several butcherings. That’s when the extended family would slaughter their hogs before sunrise and spend the rest of the day butchering and preserving the meat. They made country hams with liberal amounts of salt and/or brown sugar. They boiled pon hoss and cracklins in huge cast iron kettles. They also ground and seasoned many pounds of breakfast sausage.
They did all of this on huge tables constructed of sawhorses and sheets of plywood.
The first one we went to was out in Fulks Run. When we arrived I was shuttled into the kitchen with other womenfolk to cook. All day we carried hot dishes out to a big table for the men. That’s the day I really learned to make mashed potatoes.
I’m struck by how so much of our food has always been local.
On Long Island, much of our food came from the Great South Bay. We ate a lot of clams, crabs, oysters, lobster, flounder, blue fish and sea bass. We had huge potato farms and duck farms.
Here in the Valley, much of the food has always come from farms. It’s good to see the move from relying on corporations back to local farms for our sustenance.
People moving into the Harrisonburg area from other parts of the world have brought their foods with them. Going out to eat now offers many more options than it did 45 years ago: Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, Chinese, Indonesian, Italian, Greek, Indian, Mexican, Caribbean, Ethiopian, Cuban and more.
Between the country cooking and ethnic meals, the Valley is a delicious place to live.
