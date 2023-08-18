Editor’s Note: The new “Clerk’s Corner” series is produced by the Rockingham County Clerk of Court’s Office. It will include local stories taken from preserved, historic court records that will cover a broad span of crime and legal topics. Think of it as local, historic true crime from the source. The column will be written by a rotation of authors. “Clerk’s Corner” will run the first and third Friday of every month.
In a scene of chaos and conflict, the Rockingham County Circuit Courthouse became the battleground of a fierce clash on March 17, 1900. The dispute erupted during the Republican Party Convention held in the courthouse’s Assembly Hall. The objective of the convention was to elect a temporary chairman for the local party. The altercation, which pitted the “Lewisites” against the “Ackerites” factions, inflicted injuries and subsequent legal ramifications on those involved.
Charles M. Keezel, chairman of the Republican Party for Rockingham County, initiated the proceedings. As the roll was called, delegates cast their votes for their preferred temporary chairman nominee. Delegates nominated J. B. Webb and John Acker, the leaders of the two local Republican factions. Botts Lewis and A. P. Funkhouser recorded the votes upon Keezel’s request.
Amidst mounting confusion surrounding the election tallies, the convention rapidly spiraled into turmoil. Before Keezel was able to conclude the roll call, cries from the hall’s gallery triggered a sudden disturbance. Botts Lewis emerged from his table, advanced to the front of the stage, held his hands up as if he was commanding silence, and called out, “Webb 35, Acker 30. We’ve got them, boys!” This proclamation immediately escalated tensions within the room.
In the aftermath of Lewis’ announcement, Acker was declared the elected chairman by Keezel. The abrupt declarations led to instant bewilderment and accusations of cheating, with “Lewisite” James Sullivan urgently exclaiming, “Get the papers, get the papers, no matter how you get them.” Acker approached the stage to call the convention to order as new chairman, but there was an overwhelming rush to the stage.
The situation took a dramatic turn as D. S. Lewis Jr. (“Sheff” Lewis), and other members of the opposing faction flooded the stage from the East box. Amid the chaos, Orville “Ike” Davis, an “Ackerite”, was knocked over in the east side of the stage. Acker saw Davis’ fall and started towards him. As Acker reached the east end of the table, he saw Ed Dechert come out of the East wing with a stick in his hand.
At that moment, John F. Lewis stopped Acker and caught hold of him by his arms. As Acker’s arms were held down, Sheff Lewis punched Acker’s face with his fist, knocking him to the ground. Joseph Carver states in his testimony, “I saw Ed. Dechert walk out on the stage from the east walking towards Acker with a stick in his hand, raised, after Sheff Lewis had hit Acker, but don’t know how close he got to him and did not see him strike at anybody.” Other members testified that they saw several sticks and chairs raised amid the chaos.
Acker’s injuries were later assessed, resulting in paralysis in the muscles of the right side of the face and a dented cheekbone. The aftermath of the brawl resulted in legal repercussions for several individuals involved. Jehu Long, a policeman of Harrisonburg, was in the hall during the convention. Long witnessed the melee and arrested those who were involved in the violence. Among those charged with assault were D.S. Lewis, M.M. Jarman, S.A. Davis, John T. Lewis and E.L. Dechert. An unexpected twist in the case involved the prominent defense attorney, Charles A. Hammer, who found himself among the defendants.
The matter was brought before a jury to decide the fate of the accused. After due consideration, the jury found the men guilty, imposing a fine of $20 to the Commonwealth, in addition to court costs.
In the annals of Rockingham County's history, the event on March 17, 1900, stands as a stark reminder of the fervor and strife that can accompany political gatherings. The Republican Party Convention held within the walls of the Rockingham County Circuit Courthouse descended into chaos, leaving an indelible mark on the community. As factions clashed and emotions ran high, the convention underscored the intensity of the divisions that permeated the local Republican Party. The clash between the "Lewisites" and "Ackerites" underscored not only the party's internal discord, but also the broader tensions simmering within the community at the turn of the century.
For those seeking to delve deeper into this chapter of Rockingham County's past, the records are open for exploration through Histories Along the Blue Ridge at https://omeka.lib.jmu.edu.
Thomas Kidd is a former JMU Graduate Assistant. Megan Schoeman is the deputy clerk in historic archives and law librarian for the Rockingham County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.