Have you heard of Jolabokaflod?
In English, this Icelandic tradition is translated, “the Christmas Book Flood.”
Of the seven Christmas traditions from around the world named in a Martha Stewart magazine article, this was the only one I’d never heard of.
The first in the list is mistletoe. Growing up in New York, my family always had a fresh mistletoe hanging over a threshold. Since we moved a lot, the location varied, but it was usually an archway between the living and dining areas.
This is where, as the song says, “I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus, underneath the mistletoe last night.”
Once you hang the mistletoe, you forget about it. Until you happen to be standing under it with someone and others in the room taunt you to kiss.
Here in rural Virginia, it’s difficult to find mistletoe, as it is not as fresh or plenteous as in northern parts of the country, from whence it comes.
Another tradition named in the article is Christmas crackers, which have made their appearance in department stores of late. I’d never heard of this until The Husband and I spent a Christmas season in the United Kingdom. In London, we stayed with friends who one day took us for a ride in the country.
After touring Leeds Castle, a favorite rural home of King Henry VIII, we went looking for a place to have lunch. Sighting a roadside restaurant, my friend Jackie exclaimed, “It’s a carvery!”
What?
The carvery turned out to be a buffet featuring several types of roasts that a host would carve for you upon request.
The tables in the dining rooms were elegantly set, with a Christmas cracker on each plate. Our friends enjoyed describing to us what to do with these wrapped cylinders. You pull each end of the roll and as it pops open, its small treats — candies and toys — fall out.
Speaking of dinner — this is not in the aforementioned article — have you heard of the Feast of the Seven Fishes? My daughter Heidi attends one of these meals on Christmas Eve, hosted by a friend of Italian descent.
Basically, family and friends gather around a feast of seven different seafood dishes or one or two different types of fish prepared in seven different ways. A sample menu I found featured recipes for an appetizer, soup, pasta dish, grilled fish, baked fish and more.
Accompany this meal with a full-bodied Italian white wine and a fresh loaf of bread. Mwah!
Feast of the Seven Fishes, which comes from the Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from meats on the eve of certain holidays, is a tradition I long to try.
So this Jolabokaflod is an attractive option too. The idea is to give a new book to someone you love.
The tradition dates back to World War II, when paper was one of the few items you could actually find in abundance. Being a resourceful people, Icelanders made the best of the situation and gave each other books to enjoy. They often enjoy hot chocolate or jolabland (a non-alcoholic holiday ale) with their books.
While I love the idea of hunkering down for the evening with a deliciously fat book — a Cormoran Strike novel, perhaps, or something by Kristin Hannah — snuggled under an afghan, mug of hot chocolate at my side (blessed with a shot of Irish cream), I’d rather observe that on one of the 12 Days of Christmas. After all, Christmas is an international holiday with traditions from all parts of the world.
In the meantime, bring on the fish, the bread and wine.
