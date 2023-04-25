Recently, I've received emails from people wondering what nice Chrome Extensions they should occasionally use. Over six years ago, I wrote a thorough series about them at ghtech.site/google-ext. But today, I thought I'd respond to some questions I've lately received regarding the ones I like best, right now, and what they do.
Let's start by defining Google Chrome Extensions. They are small applications that provide the Google Chrome web browser new features. You can use them to make browsing easier, add new features, or customize your browser. You should only download Google Chrome extensions from the Chrome Web Store's official website, chrome.google.com/webstore. The sole authorized store for Chrome extensions is the Chrome Web Store, which is operated by Google. You can rely on Google to have evaluated and checked an extension for security and safety when you download it from the Chrome Web Store. Although there are other websites that advertise Chrome extensions, downloading them can be dangerous. These websites "may" host harmful extensions that jeopardize your online safety or damage your computer.
Open the Chrome Web Store and perform a search for the extension you wish to install. Once you've located it, pick it, and then click "Add to Chrome." You will be prompted by Chrome to confirm your desire to install the extension. To install it, click "Add extension". You can manage your extensions by opening the Chrome menu and choosing "More tools" > "Extensions." With this, you may access the Extensions page, which displays a list of all the installed extensions on your computer. On this page, you may also uninstall extensions.
Here are a few of the ones I use and enjoy, along with brief explanations, in alphabetical order. The store where you can get additional details about the extension is accessible using the URL supplied by the names.
The free password manager Bitwarden can be found at ghtech.site/gs-bitwarden. Although there are other password manager extensions available, I have used and relied on this one for years with great success and efficiency.
Here is one you see advertised on TV, online, etc. Capital One Shopping (ghtech.site/gs-capone). This banking extension has actually saved me a bit of money over the last year or so I have used it. When installed and you are shopping online if the extension finds a better deal on the product it will suggest the new site or offer discount codes that “sometimes” get you a good discount.
Some of you might find Chrome Remote Desktop (ghtech.site/cs-remotedesk) a touch too nerdy, but others could find it to be quite useful. Having a Google account and at least two computers is helpful. You may use one of them to log into either of your other PCs. So, if I require a file from my work computer while at home, I can quickly access it and use it on either computer. Add as many computers as you want if there are more than two.
Last today is, DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials (ghtech.site/cs-ddgo). This is basically a replacement for Bing and Google searches in your Chrome browser. It will add searching to your browser that is more secure. It also has many other security features that you may read more about in the link at the first of this paragraph.
Try some of these out. If you like them, keep them, if not, delete. It is easy. I have a few more for you next week. See you then
