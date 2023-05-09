In week one of this series, we visited some new Google Chrome Extensions that I have been using for quite a while. We took a quick look at BitWarden, Capital One Shopping, Chrome Remote Desktop, and DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials. Last week we looked at how to update Chrome, then the extensions, GIPHY for Gmail, Google Meet, and my old favorite, Print Friendly & PDF. Feel free to test them out at your leisure.
First today is “OneTab” is another free Google Chrome extension that allows you to quickly and easily save and organize all of your open tabs into a single tab. It is found at ghtech.site/cs-onetab. It can be helpful if you have many tabs open at once and want to save a group of tabs for later reference. To use OneTab, simply click on the OneTab icon in your browser toolbar. Then, all of your open tabs will be converted into a list in one tab. You can then restore individual tabs or all of them at once. When you open Chrome later, they will still be there to use another day.
I also use, “Simple Gmail Notes”, ghtech.site/cs-gmlnotes, all the time. It allows me to add notes to my emails in Gmail. The notes are stored in Google Drive, so they can be accessed from anywhere. Simple Gmail Notes is a fantastic tool for adding and managing critical information in your emails that you do not want to share with others. Each single email to which you have contributed a remark will have these notes at the top. To-do lists can be made for each email and conversation in your inbox. This is a fantastic method for staying organized and keeping track of your thoughts, projects, or upcoming responsibilities. Simple Gmail Notes is user-friendly and can increase productivity by helping you save time. To add notes about emails, you don't have to hop between various apps. You can add notes with Simple Gmail Notes directly from your Gmail inbox.
Next, “Surfshark VPN Extension” is a secure and easy-to-use VPN extension for Google Chrome and your entire system. Check it at ghtech.site/cs-surfshark. It encrypts your traffic and hides your IP address, so you can browse the internet privately and securely. You need a “paid” Surfshark account to use it. Yes, this is one of the few applications that I actually pay for. The cost of Surfshark VPN Extension varies depending on the plan you choose. At this time, the basic plan costs $2.49 per month, the plus plan costs $3.49 per month, and the ultimate plan costs $6.49 per month. These allow you to use it on your other devices too.
Your data is safeguarded from online risks such as hackers using military-grade encryption. You may stream films, download files, and surf the internet with little to no lag time with it because it is quick and dependable. Although the Surfshark VPN Extension is available for free, you can upgrade to a premium plan for more features like unlimited connections, quicker speeds, and more server locations. I enjoy it!
That concludes my current list, although there are a few points to make. Your browsing may be impacted by extensions. Your Chrome browser will incur greater overhead the more extensions you have installed. Chrome already consumes some resources, and slowing down the system with extensions might exacerbate this. Just so you know, I use about 20 extensions without any problems.
Next, so you try an extension, is it easy to remove? Yes, type “chrome://extensions” into the address bar, hit Enter and you will get a list of your extensions. Click the toggle to enable/disable the extension, or click Remove to completely uninstall the extension.
