Editor's note: The following is one of Luanne Austin's flash fiction pieces.
It was raining hard when the evening service ended, so Dana headed out through the church fellowship hall to the covered back porch to have a cigarette. She lit up and inhaled deeply, gazing out at the tall oaks that edged the gravel parking lot.
Soon she was joined by several other smokers. After a two-hour worship service, it was good to be out in the fresh air, even amidst the smoke.
They discussed the sermon. Pastor Joe had once again taken an Old Testament passage — this one about “loving thy neighbor” — and made it relevant to their everyday lives.
“Most of my neighbors seem to be doing OK,” said a young carpenter named Glen. “I mean, I just don’t come across any troubled people where I live.”
“Maybe you need to leave the safety of your neighborhood to find people in need,” said Ken, a young professional. “I’m thinking of volunteering at the community soup kitchen.”
“Or maybe you should get to know your neighbors better,” said Dana, stubbing out her butt in the heavy glass ashtray on the porch rail. “People’s lives are usually messier than they appear from the outside.”
“Hmm,” said Glen, tilting his head.
Inside, several women hustled around the kitchen preparing coffee, setting out the Styrofoam cups, sugar and cream. Marsha arranged her slice-and-bake chocolate chip cookies on a platter and set them on the serving bar. Julie cut her frosted carrot cake, laying each slice on a dessert plate and setting the plates on the bar.
As people came from the sanctuary into the hall, they fixed their coffee, grabbed cake and cookies, and sat down at the round tables. Some discussed the sermon, some caught up on each other’s news, some shared problems.
Eventually, the smokers came in for coffee. As Dana stood, cup in hand, surveying the room, she hesitated to join any of the tables. This was always a struggle for her. Everyone seemed to have friends to talk with. Even her smoking partners were disbursed throughout the room.
Then Ned, one of the church elders, came back to the bar for another round of cake and cookies.
“Hi … Diane, right?” he said.
“Dana,” she said.
“Dana, right. Didn’t I see you on the porch with the smokers?”
“Yeah.”
“That’s bad for you, you know,” he said, stuffing a huge piece of carrot cake into his mouth. “And not pleasing to the Lord either.”
Dana stiffened. Ned turned to talk to Julie.
“Julie, I believe this is the best carrot cake you’ve ever made,” he said.
“Oh Ned, you’re just saying that,” Julie said, blushing and beaming. “I can’t bake worth a lick. But,” she sighed, “I do my best for the Lord.”
Just then, Ned was approached by Steve, wearing a white polo shirt, who asked Ned’s advice about buying a set of golf clubs.
As Ned waxed on about graphite shafts, Dana debated whether to leave or go out for another smoke. If smoking was such a sin, why did the church provide an ashtray? Maybe not everyone felt the way Ned did. Why was Ned even an elder? Everyone else seemed so genuine.
Seeing a few smokers head out the back door, Dana decided to follow. Glen was already there, puffing away. He struck a match for Dana, and she leaned in for the light.
“Hey,” Glen said, “what you said earlier about getting to know my neighbors … I’ve been thinking about it. The guy next door is building a deck and, well, he looks like he could use some help. I think I’ll go over there tomorrow.”
Dana nodded, then pursed her mouth to blow out several perfectly round smoke rings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.