When Marcus Hall-Oliver, assistant football coach at James Madison University, saw the turmoil and unrest across the country due to racial injustice, he had the idea that inclusion can and should begin with education, and that it should begin at a young age.
Hall-Oliver is the head of the community relations subcommittee of the Diversity Council at JMU. He had the idea of partnering with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, itself one of the most diverse school divisions in Virginia, to host a book drive that featured the topic of diversity and the importance of inclusion.
He worked with Sal Romero, director of equity and community engagement for HCPS, to pick out three books that feature characters of color and to get a book in the hands of every pre-kindergarten and kindergarten student in the city.
The three books that picked were: "That's My Friend," by Vad and Khayla Lee, "A Paintbrush for Paco," by Tracey Kyle and "Saffron Ice Cream," by Rashin Kheiriyeh.
"That's My Friend," was written by former James Madison University standout quarterback Vad Lee and his wife and is about their daughter and her friends and highlights the importance of unity. The second book is about a boy named Paco and his love for art. In contains a glossary of Spanish words. The third book is about a girl's first family outing in a new country and describes what these outings were like in Iran.
Along with promoting inclusion and diversity, it also promotes literacy, which is a huge message for JMU athletics, Hall-Oliver said.
"It's important that young people see themselves in that school environment," Hall-Oliver said.
HCPS was a natural choice since more than 60 different languages are spoken by students in the school division.
"It fit with their core values and ours," Hall-Oliver said.
Kevin White, the associate athletics director for JMU and head of the Diversity Council, said the book drive has been a great opportunity for JMU and the athletics department to engage with the community and promote literacy.
JMU athletes are required to do a certain amount of community service and helping with the book drive has been an opportunity to do that.
"Like it or not, they are role models," White said of college athletes. "This has been a great opportunity to for them to engage with the youth that look up to them."
The book drive is going through May 15. The link the Amazon wishlist can be found at http://www.jmusports.com/BookDrive.
Currently, the book drive has collected 600 books, but they need to get to at least 850 to get books in the hands of every pre-kindergarten and kindergarten student.
The books will be delivered to students by JMU student-athletes later this month and read to students by the athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.