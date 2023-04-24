The Alpha Kappa Chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa met on April 13. The meeting was held at the lovely home of Sherri Chapman in Waynesboro. The meeting was called to order by co-president Sherri Chapman.
The thought for the day was given byBea Crantz. She read “A Child Smiles.”
The minutes from the March meeting were approved. Deb Mongold gave a brief treasurer’s report. Alpha Kappa won a dessert party to be served by the state board. It will be served at our May Meeting at the home of Julie Aittama.
Bea Crantz, Sandy Smiley, and Beeper Coffman received recognition as new silver sisters. On June 15th there will be a district planning meeting with Mountainview District. The Alpha Kappa summer planning meeting will be on June 21 at the White Oak Lavender Farm 2 p.m. Sherri Chapman had a box of pamphlets, banners, and other materials for June 21 — the “Longest Day.” This is being sponsored by Alpha Delta Kappa — many Alpha Kappa members are participants.
The members enjoyed a wonderful assortment of finger foods that were being taste tested for our upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.
Following the delicious assortment of foods Sherri Chapman showed us the invitations she printed up for the 50th anniversary celebration.
The May meeting will be at Julie Aittama’s home. Pizza will be served, and the state board will serve desserts. Plans will be finalized for the anniversary tea on May 20.
The evening concluded with the singing “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on Wednesday, April 19, at Wood Grill in Harrisonburg, for its monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm at 11:30 a.m. with 19 members and two guests in attendance. President David shared with the group that today is Patriot Day and then led the group in the singing of the first verse of “America”. After the meal, President David introduced National Director Becky Lane, who presented a short history of Ruritan and why it is important for our communities to support Ruritan efforts to improve our communities. Director Lane also talked about the need to increase our efforts in obtaining new members. After the presentation, Vice President Paula Frazier presented Becky a token of the club’s appreciation.
President Grimm then installed two new members, Robert and Richard Brady into the club.
Susan Huffman was the winner of the “Ruritan Spirit” free lunch. Catherine Seal was accepted into membership and will be installed next month.
The month of May is Ruritan Birthday month, and this marks the 95 Anniversary of Ruritan. Our Zone 3 will honor our deceased Ruritans Sunday, May 21, 6 p.m., at the Mt. Carmel Church in Fulks Run.
Club Secretary, Dee Black, submitted the secretary’s report for March, approved.
Club Treasurer, Rick Keyton, shared the treasurer’s report, submitted for audit. President David had all the volunteers for the Pork fundraiser to raise their hands for recognition. Over $1,200 was raised by the event.
Club Vice President, Paula Frazier, asks for the Community Service Reports.
The Environment Committee reported that the next highway cleanup will be Thursday April 20 at 5 p.m. Meal to follow.
Public Service Committee reported on our sponsorship of the Rockingham District Golf Tournament. The Committee reported they had also selected a recipient for the Annual Scholarship, this year coming from Broadway High School. Recipient will attend the Challenger Baseball event in May.
Social Development Committee reported plans for the Bridgewater Challenger Baseball games on May 17. Setup will be at 5 p.m., meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., serving the players and families starting at 6:30 p.m. Numerous special guests are invited.
Rebecca Holloway shared designs and the ordering of the new Ruritan Club Logo clothing.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:10 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag led by Veteran Bobby Good.
The Rocktown Camera Club will meet April 24 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg.
Larry Heine will give a presentation concerning the Boxwood Nature Center & Woodland Gardens, located in Lexington, Va. and its fenced garden areas — pollinator, native plants — and pond/wetland walking paths. He will display photos of spring flowering plants, trees, and other interesting constructs located on the property.
Club meetings are open to anyone with an interest in photography. For further details and directions, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com.
Members of Southern Hospitality entertained the crowd at The April 2023 meeting of the Weyers Cave Ruritans. More than 60 members, spouses, friends, and relatives enjoyed a delicious dinner and musical entertainment. Sign up sheets for upcoming fund-raising projects were quietly passed from table to table. Fellowship, good will, and community service are what you can expect at a Ruritan meeting!
The Weyers Cave Ruritans meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. New members are welcome! Contact weyerscaveruritanclubsocialmedia@yahoo.com.
The Spotswood Garden Club met at the Elks Club for their April meeting. The program was given by Sari Carp, Executive Director of Sustainability Matters, a Virginia grown grassroots nonprofit. One of their main programs is called Making Trash Bloom. They are planting perennials in landfills. So far they have planted blooms in 3 Virginia counties. Over the 5 years they have been active, they have held 250 events in 10 counties.
A tribute was read in memory of June Bell Garber, a long-time member. Garber was well known for her artistic arrangements, especially Mass design.
A tribute was also read in memory of Susan Craun. Susan was a gifted horticulturalist. Her yard was always full of blooms. Conservation co-chair Pat Harkins reminded members of Ag Day at Lacey Spring school on April 28.
Members are encouraged to come and help with the planting of herbs.
The featured judged horticulture was the daffodil. The Horticulture Highlight was the Lindera Benzoin (Spicebush).
Final plans were made for Historic Garden Week. This year’s tour was in Old Town Harrisonburg.
The artistic arrangement for April was Traditional Line. Sandra Hodge received a blue, Joy Coakley a red and Heidi Klim a yellow.
The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on April 11, at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Attending were the FOP, FOP Auxiliary, and FOP Associate Lodge members.
Lodge 13 President Frank Earman welcomed all those attending.
President Earman reminded members that the Litter Pick-up at the Manuel Trenary Memorial Highway is on April 15 at 8 a.m. The Lodge’s Christmas Dinner was discussed and will be on December 1, at 6 p.m.at Traditions Restaurant: Steve Scholten was presented his Lodge 13 Retirement Plaque.
Treasurer Brandon Thompson gave the treasurer’s report. Five members have dropped their membership.
Secretary and Director Greg Deeds reported: 71 active members, 16 associate members, seven auxiliary members; he delivered welcome packets to our three new members; State and National Per Capita payments will be made. Get well, sympathy, and thank you cards were sent; Monday, May 15, will be the Flag Raising Ceremony at HPD for Police Week – the Law Enforcement Memorial Plaque will be dedicated; the Police Unity Tour fundraiser at Vito’s was successful and an upcoming one at Lil Gus’ in Grottoes will be announced. The Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy will have a fundraiser on May 13 at Flying Rabbit Sporting Clay Field.
Scott Coverstone has sent scholarship information to area schools — the deadline for applications is May 15.
It was voted to donate $250 to Area-4 Special Olympics. Bellringing for Salvation Army was discussed, and it was voted to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign next year by ringing with the HPD in the Battle of the Badges at Walmart, with the date TBA.
Members were informed of several others sick or in distress.
Next meeting — 6 p.m., June 13, at the Harrisonburg Police Department.
