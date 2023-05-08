The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution participated in the annual James Madison University Army ROTC awards ceremony May 3. Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey represented Massanutton Chapter presenting Cadet Olivia Beirne with the National Defense Committee ROTC Medal, check and certificate. Fort Harrison Chapter Vice President Ros Poplar, Capt USN (ret.) presented the SAR ROTC Medal to Cadet Jordan Goldsmith.
The awards are given each year cadets that demonstrate academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officers Training Corps.
The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa International presented a scholarship to a future teacher at the last meeting of the school year on Monday, April 24, at Spotswood High School.
Jocelyn Morales, a senior at Mountain View High School in Shenandoah County who plans to be a preschool teacher and will be attending Laurel Ridge Community College, received the scholarship.
Rachel Lute, a first year preschool teacher at McGaheysville Elementary School, recipient of the PDK scholarship when she was a high school senior, at the same school as Ms. Morales, was a keynote speaker. She talked about four things she has learned as a first year teacher.
Dr. Don Steiner also spoke on Hope and Resilience in Education. Steiner is a PDK member and is a retired higher education administrator.
Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg held a regular luncheon meeting Tuesday, May 2, at Traditions Restaurant. President Pam Miller presided, and welcomed members and guests, Todd Glenn’s son Kyle, and Mary Ellen Chewning of Camp Still Meadows.
A special meeting was held to elect Officers and Directors for the coming year, 2023-2024 (beginning in October). Nomination Committee Chair Gerald Taylor announced the slate which was unanimously approved: Virginia Healey — President, Brian Bosley — President Elect, Pam Miller — Immediate Past President, Treasurer — Lisa Shull, Assistant Treasurer — Brian Bosley (temporary)
Board Members — Henry Hawkins, Robert Mead and Jerry Taylor. Club secretary is appointed by the Club President and Dr. Ronald King is presently serving in that position. The slate was unanimously voted on and passed unanimously in its entirety.
Following announcements and Happy Dollars, President Pam introduced Mary Ellen Chewning of Still Meadows Camp and Enrichment Center. In 2012, founder Jan Maasch, now deceased, had a vision for a camp for individuals with disabilities in Linville, Virginia. Camp Still Meadows was created from that vision. It has grown over the course of the past almost 12 years, and it encompasses a house, barn, tree-house, play house, riding rink, garden among other physical features of the area, all of which are accessible by campers with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities. There are horses who are cared for and participate in the therapeutic riding program. The garden offers an engaging pastime and tasty produce including beans and strawberries. Camp Still Meadows offers a week-long summer day camp for up to 20 individuals. The cost to each camper is $200, and fund-raising is done throughout the year to help attendees with the cost of camp. Campers look forward to seeing the three horses, two donkeys, llama, rabbit, chickens and cats and visiting the country.
The members gave Mary Ellen Chewning a round of applause and presented her with a support check for the camp, as well as the Kiwanis pen as a token of our appreciation after which the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.