The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the annual JROTC medal and award at Harrisonburg High School's military award ceremony on May 5. Chapter Regent Carol Parker presented Cadet Captain Destiny DeValle the Society award.
Honorary Regent and the District Chair of Americanism Committee Leann Cloud attended the May 10 Naturalization ceremony in Harrisonburg and presented gifts to the new Americans. Diane Mincey also was in attendance. The monthly chapter meeting was also held May 10 at the Terrace at Rocktown, Chapter Regent Carol Parker presiding. The meeting was opened with the Ritual led by Regent Parker, Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Debra Smith, Gloria Comstock, Brenda Robey and Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck. Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution past President Randy Atkins introduced the Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR Community Service Award winner Steven Faught and Regent Parker presented the prestigious award. Steven's wife Robyn also attended. Amy O'Donnell was introduced to the chapter as new transfer member from New York. Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck led the singing of Happy Birthday to all members celebrating birthdays. Newest verified member Debra Smith was inducted into membership and also presented with a Vietnam War Commemorative Surviving Spouse pin and certificate for her husbands service. Chapter Regent Parker passed out Awards received from the State Conference and those from the Chapter. Announcements were made that included; the next Naturalization Ceremony will be November 15, Heather Keens is requesting Patriot information that will be given on radio spots. the annual Memorial Day ceremony will be at the JMU Memorial Wall on Memorial Day at 10 a.m. and open to the public and the Fort Harrison SAR Chapter will be hosting a Flag Retirement ceremony and event on Flag Day June 14. Chaplain Kathy Hilbert gave benediction and Regent Parker adjourned the meeting until next meeting in September. For more information: 480-862-0905.
The Harrisonburg Rotary Club will meet May 22 at noon at the Elks Lodge at 482 South Main Street. The club will be presenting scholarships during the program.
