The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the annual JROTC medal and award at Harrisonburg High School's military award ceremony May 5. Chapter Regent Carol Parker presented Cadet Captain Destiny DeValle the Society award.
Honorary Regent and the District Chair of Americanism Committee Leann Cloud attended the May 10 Naturalization ceremony in Harrisonburg and presented gifts to the new Americans. Diane Mincey also was in attendance. The monthly chapter meeting was also held May 10 at the Terrace at Rocktown, Chapter Regent Carol Parker presiding. The meeting was opened with the Ritual led by Regent Parker, Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Debra Smith, Gloria Comstock, Brenda Robey and Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck. Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution past President Randy Atkins introduced the Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR Community Service Award winner Steven Faught and Regent Parker presented the prestigious award. Steven's wife Robyn also attended. Amy O'Donnell was introduced to the chapter as new transfer member from New York. Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck led the singing of Happy Birthday to all members celebrating birthdays. Newest verified member Debra Smith was inducted into membership and also presented with a Vietnam War Commemorative Surviving Spouse pin and certificate for her husbands service. Chapter Regent Parker passed out Awards received from the State Conference and those from the Chapter. Announcements were made that included; the next Naturalization Ceremony will be November 15, Heather Keens is requesting Patriot information that will be given on radio spots. the annual Memorial Day ceremony will be at the JMU Memorial Wall on Memorial Day at 10 a.m. and open to the public and the Fort Harrison SAR Chapter will be hosting a Flag Retirement ceremony and event on Flag Day June 14. Chaplain Kathy Hilbert gave benediction and Regent Parker adjourned the meeting until next meeting in September. For more information: 480-862-0905
Harrisonburg Rotary Club will meet Monday, May 22 at noon at the Elks Lodge at 482 South Main Street, Harrisonburg. The club will be presenting scholarships during their program.
Kappa Chapter of The Virginia State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met on May 9, at Fort Defiance High School. The chapter enjoyed a delicious catered meal.
Summer Wallace of Riverheads High School and Braxten Jones of Spotswood High School were recognized as the Downs-Ryerson Grant-in-Aid recipients. Each graduating senior received $1000 towards their education. Both of these students will be majoring in the field of education. Congratulations to both of these students! They are going to be awesome educators!
A chapter memorial service was held for President Margaret Hastings Shifflett, who passed away in January 2023. Her husband and daughter were present. A white rose was presented to the family in her memory. Margaret was an inspiration to all Kappa members on the local and state level. She worked hard to make the Kappa Chapter a vibrant chapter. She is going to missed by all of us.
President Cheryl Sams called the meeting to order and thanked everyone for coming.
The March 2023 minutes were approved as printed and the budget was reviewed. Programs were discussed for the 2023-2024 year. Faye Cunningham, a prospective member, was present. Bea Morris discussed the legislative issues that are coming up in the House and Senate of Virginia. Bea noted all of us need to pay attention to the new districts that have been formed and what candidates are running for office in your district. There are a lot of vacancies in the House and Senate of Virginia for the 2023 November election. The chapter will be holding a fundraising event at Mount Crawford Creamery on June 17 for their 10th Anniversary Open House. Members signed up for various duties for this event. The funds will be used for scholarship and stipend purposes for educators.
Seven members of Kappa Chapter recently attended the Virginia State Delta Kappa Gamma Convention held April 29-30 in Natural Bridge, Virginia. Susan Schuckman, Blue Ridge Coordinating Council, was chair and all members enjoyed the convention. Many members came home with new ideas for the chapter. The chapter also earned the Gold Key Award from Virginia State DKG.
Marcia Elliott discussed the fundraising of the pocketbooks at convention, which were donated. The chapter raised $550 and thanks to Marcia for collecting the pocketbooks. Funds will go to scholarships and stipends for educators. This fundraiser was in memory of Margaret Hastings Shifflett. Kappa Chapter will be doing another fundraiser at the September 2023 Virginia State Fall Board Meeting.
Pam Landes and Cassy Maxton-Whitacre won the raffle.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:30 pm.
The Rocktown Camera Club will meet May 22 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg. Monthly challenge is "Creative Use of Sunlight." We have a new What Is It and Where Is It. As usual, meeting will have a discussion relating to camera techniques and methods.
Club meetings are open to anyone with an interest in photography. For further details and directions, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com
