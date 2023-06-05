Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a meeting on May 23 at Sunnyside. The Beta Sigma Phi grace was repeated before the delicious potluck meal along with the opening ritual. Standing committees submitted their reports. The Executive Board will meet this summer to make plans for the coming year activities. The meeting was closed with the closing ritual.
The chapter held the Founders Day event April 30th at Sunnyside. A very lovely affair with letters from the President of BSP and the coming year theme announced.
2022– 2023 Officers. President: Linda Carr, Vice President: Ann Dellinger, Treasurer: Ann Yager, Corresponding Secretary: Catana Fulk and Recording Secretary: June Barton.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its 7th annual Memorial Day Remembrance program at the James Madison University Memorial Wall on Memorial Day and again invited the Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the Revolution to participate. The program was hosted by Honorary Chapter Regent Penny Cummiskey, who also serves as Virginia DAR State Corresponding Secretary. Welcome opened the program and Chaplain Kathy Hilbert gave prayer for the occasion. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by President Wes Dove and the American's Creed by Penny Cummiskey. Members from each of the chapters read the names, one by one from the list of those heroes from the community that lost their lives while in service to our country. Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore rang a bell after each name. Flags were placed in the Memorial Garden surrounding the wall after each member honored their list of names. The two chapters placed wreaths before the wall and a moment of silence was given in honor of the heroes who were remembered. Cummiskey thanked everyone for attending, participating and Remembering, benediction was given by Chaplain Hilbert and the program ended. The weather did not hamper the dedication of members remembering those that so bravely gave their lives in service to our country while in uniform.
Those representing the chapters; Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey, President Wes Dove, Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, President Randy Atkins, Judy von Seldeneck, Kirk Sheap, Norma Sheap, Ros Poplar, Joanne Poplar, Chaz Haywood, David Carpenter, Susan Plank, Tom Pettit, Candace Farthing, Brenda Robey and Becca Whitfield. Mike Cummiskey and Cindy Dove supported set up and photography for the chapters.
The Fort Harrison Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, participated with the Massanutton Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution for the 7th annual Memorial Day commemoration at the Veterans Memorial Monument, honoring all Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents who were casualties of war.
NSSAR Fort Harrison Chapter members: Randy Atkins, Dr. Kirk Sheap, Ros Poplar, Chaz Haywood, David Carpenter and Tom Pettit.
Greenvale Garden Club met May 16 at home of Marietta Barnhart. Each garden club member brought outdoor play and gardening themed items to be donated. A delicious meal was served by Marietta Barnhart and Lucinda Eye. Vice President Marguerite Botkin called the meeting to order by reading of the Collect. Co-President Lucinda Eye introduced our guest speakers from The Natural Garden; Kirsten Sharp and Ivy Makia. They discussed working with native plants to create ecological landscapes to feed the pollinators and the food web. The Natural Garden offers habitat packs, a collection of native plants for sun and shade gardens. Treasurer Marietta Barnhart gave the financial report. Susan Deputy and Mary Etta Cornett reported that Swope Road was cleaned up in April. Sharon Moreland shared that bumble bees have underground nests, do not sting, and make better pollinators than bees, noting that all bumble bees die except the queen. Susan Deputy reviewed the National Garden Week Project. Liz Lawson discussed the 2023 Wild Flower of the Year: Hollow Joe Pye Weed, growing vegetable gardens in pots, and selecting pots and potting mix. Members closed the meeting by reading of the Conservation Pledge.
The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met in person and via Zoom at the VA Co-op Extension Office on May 8, with President Anita Burner presiding. The invocation was given by Nancy Thomas. A patriotic message was given by Gayle Peterman followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
The program was presented by Barbara Robbins from Horse Assisted Learning & Therapy. This foundation, established in 2020, has a mission to resource and advance the life giving field of equine assisted psychotherapy and learning. Participants do not ride the horses but interact with them enabling trust, confidence and team building. The goal for 2023 is to provide ten scholarships for individuals to participate in the program. You may contact Ms. Robbins at www.rockyhillstables.com.
During the business meeting, Nancy Thomas, who was a delegate to our District Convention in Suffolk this April reported on the business of the Convention. The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg received several awards, two of which were for the most new members for the year and honoring our Pick-Me-Up event presenting “goodie bags” to several departments at RMH Sentara.
We will be hosting an event on May 21, “A Meeting of the Minds”, where we have invited leaders of several “brain related” organizations to share their programs and give others an opportunity to learn about one another and how we can work together to promote our mission of brain health, protection and awareness.
Future plans for the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg include attending the Pilot International Convention in Belleview, Washington, June 28 to July 1. We are also planning to host a display booth at the Rockingham County Fair and will invite other non-profits to have a “day of display."
Bobbi Hottinger shared a safety tip asking everyone to be aware when mowing their lawns to please keep grass clippings out of the road. Grass in the road makes it become an “ice rink” to a motorcycle. Be aware and considerate of others when mowing.
Our next meeting will be Monday, June 12, at the Virginia Co-op Extension location at 6:30 p.m. For information about Pilot International or the PC of Harrisonburg please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or Pilot International website.
Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club held our May meeting at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater. We recognized our scholarship recipient Derek Pence of Broadway High School, introduced new member Cathy Seal, and served a hotdog cookout to the Challenger Baseball Teams. We were excited to have in attendance Robin Davenport, National President Elect; Cassie Flanagan, National Director; Jeff Roadcap, District Governor; Larry Cave, District LT Governor; and our very own Rebecca Lane, National Director.
Rocktown Writers Guild will hold its inaugural meeting Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Massanutten Regional Library Harrisonburg branch's Main Meeting Room.
All writers, published and aspiring, are invited to attend the first meeting of the Rocktown Writers Guild. We'll get to know each other, talk about what we want to get out of the guild, and plan future meetings.
For more information, visit rocktownwritersguild.wordpress.com/2023/05/08/inaugural-meeting/ or contact James Blakey at 208-917-3285, or jamesblakey1965@gmail.com.
Harrisonburg Rotary Club will meet at 12 p.m. today at the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge, 482 South Main Street with guest speaker: Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, Executive Director of New Creation
Upcoming Meetings at the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge:
12 p.m. on June 12 guest speaker: Dr. Malika Carter-Hoyt, VP of DEI and Chief Diversity Officer at James Madison University
12 p.m. on June 19 Guest Speaker: Rebekah Brubaker, Executive Director of Harrisonburg Community Services Board
12 p.m. on June 26 program: Club Leadership Transition
Kappa Chapter of The Virginia State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met on May 9, at Fort Defiance High School. The chapter enjoyed a delicious catered meal.
Summer Wallace of Riverheads High School and Braxten Jones of Spotswood High School were recognized as the Downs-Ryerson Grant-in-Aid recipients. Each graduating senior received $1000 towards their education. Both of these students will be majoring in the field of education. Congratulations to both of these students! They are going to be awesome educators!
A chapter memorial service was held for President Margaret Hastings Shifflett, who passed away in January 2023. Her husband and daughter were present. A white rose was presented to the family in her memory. Margaret was an inspiration to all Kappa members on the local and state level. She worked hard to make the Kappa Chapter a vibrant chapter. She is going to missed by all of us.
President Cheryl Sams called the meeting to order and thanked everyone for coming.
The March 2023 minutes were approved as printed and the budget was reviewed. Programs were discussed for the 2023-2024 year. Faye Cunningham, a prospective member, was present. Bea Morris discussed the legislative issues that are coming up in the House and Senate of Virginia. Bea noted all of us need to pay attention to the new districts that have been formed and what candidates are running for office in your district. There are a lot of vacancies in the House and Senate of Virginia for the 2023 November election. The chapter will be holding a fundraising event at Mount Crawford Creamery on June 17 for their 10th Anniversary Open House. Members signed up for various duties for this event. The funds will be used for scholarship and stipend purposes for educators.
Seven members of Kappa Chapter recently attended the Virginia State Delta Kappa Gamma Convention held April 29-30 in Natural Bridge, Virginia. Susan Schuckman, Blue Ridge Coordinating Council, was chair and all members enjoyed the convention. Many members came home with new ideas for the chapter. The chapter also earned the Gold Key Award from Virginia State DKG.
Marcia Elliott discussed the fundraising of the pocketbooks at convention, which were donated. The chapter raised $550 and thanks to Marcia for collecting the pocketbooks. Funds will go to scholarships and stipends for educators. This fundraiser was in memory of Margaret Hastings Shifflett. Kappa Chapter will be doing another fundraiser at the September 2023 Virginia State Fall Board Meeting.
Pam Landes and Cassy Maxton-Whitacre won the raffle.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:30 pm.
The Rocktown Camera Club will meet May 22 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg. Monthly challenge is "Creative Use of Sunlight." We have a new What Is It and Where Is It. As usual, meeting will have a discussion relating to camera techniques and methods.
Club meetings are open to anyone with an interest in photography. For further details and directions, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com
