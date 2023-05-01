The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit its Facebook Page or email at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At the club’s April 4, meeting, the club performed its semi-annual highway clean-up on Rt. 257 between Rt. 11 and I-81. It was a warm evening with a threat of thunderstorms but in the spirit of Rotary service we still got the job done and everyone enjoyed delicious Bob-A-Rea’s pizza and great fellowship afterward. Thanks to all that could help with this service for our community.
On April 15, cervice chair Johna McFarland attended the awards ceremony at Bridgewater College as they recognized Hunter Nicole Sloan as this year’s recipient of the Carlyle Whitelow Award. The club is honored to work with the town of Bridgewater to present this second annual Carlyle Whitelow prize in his memory. The award is given to a student that exemplifies Carlyle’s kindness, love of community, generosity of spirit and dedication to the Rotary motto of “Service above Self”. The recipient receives a $1,000.00 award. Sloan majored in psychology, with minors in both social work and crime and justice. She has interned at Gemeinschaft Home and at the Summit House. She is interested in working in recovery and rehabilitation with those who have significant mental illnesses.
Greenvale Garden Club met at Woodland Plants on April 18. Members brought planters to fill with an array of flowers from the greenhouses with complimentary soil provided by Woodland Plants. A healthy spring meal was served by Susan Deputy and Barbara Penney.
Co-President Linda Wine opened the meeting with a gift to Betty Rohrer and reading of the collect.
Treasurer Marietta Barnhart gave a report on the club’s checks and balances.
Susan Deputy and Mary Etta Cornett proposed a plan to pick up trash along Swoope Road.
Garden Therapy Committee presented information on using a color wheel when arranging planter combinations.
Susan Deputy discussed service projects that involved taking flower arrangements to local businesses and apartments. National Garden Week is June 4-10.
Liz Lawson gave a horticulture report about preventing birds from making a nest in unsafe or inconvenient spots by using an old tuna can and a golf ball, applying ground eggshells to the area around the hostas to deter the slugs and snails, how to tell which plants are worth spending your money on, get you PhD in fertilizing and organic fertilizers.
Co-Presidents Linda Wine and Lucinda Eye reported on the Shenandoah District Spring Meeting which six members attended on March 28, 2023 held at Old Provident ARP Church in Steeles Tavern, Va.
Members closed the meeting with a reading of the conservation pledge.
Six members of District G Retired Teachers Association attended the Virginia Retired Teachers Association Spring Delegate Assembly in Richmond, Va., on April 18 and 19. Both Augusta Retired Educators Association and Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association from District G had voting delegates in the Delegate Assembly. A state budget was passed, as well as some legislative items. AARP Virginia hosted a reception for VRTA members attending the meeting.
Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg held its regular luncheon meeting Tuesday, April 18, at Traditions Restaurant. President Pam Miller presided and welcomed members and guests. April birthdays were recognized and a “Get Well Soon” card was signed by all members for Robert Mead.
Scholarship Committee Chair J.D. Glick announced that the Kiwanis Scholarship Luncheon would be held on Tuesday, June 20, at Traditions. Parents and immediate family of recipients as well as the Harrisonburg High School student recipients have been invited. Dr. Michael Richards, Harrisonburg Superintendent of Schools, will offer a message of congratulations to the students, their families, Kiwanis members and guests.
Gerald Taylor, chair of the nominating committee, announced that May 2, Kiwanis’ Annual Meeting will be held as a special meeting. Officers and directors of the club will be elected at that time. All members are urged to attend.
President Pam introduced the featured speaker, Dr. Tom Moran, Associate Professor of Kinesiology of James Madison University. Dr. Moran gave a dynamic presentation on the Challenger League program of the Harrisonburg Little League and Empowerment3. The League offers an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to learn to play the game of baseball. Empowerment 3 partnering with Harrisonburg’s Little League seeks to empower individuals and their families, professionals, and communities through physical activity and mentorship. Most of this program’s volunteer staff are college students who may leave at the end of a semester, so there is a need for volunteers interested in working with people with disabilities. The team just began their new season playing at Purcell Park from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoons. As participation and interest grows, the team may require a handicapped accessible van to transport team members to games. Those interested in the Challenger League or in Empowerment3 programs may contact JMU’s Center at 540-568-4877. Dr. Moran received a round of applause for his inspiring presentation, and president Pam gave him the Kiwanis Club’s support donation and Kiwanis pen as a token of the club’s appreciation.
For additional information on the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, please contact Marianne Halterman on 540-405-2692.
The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women enjoyed a casual lunch at the Mashita Korean restaurant in Harrisonburg on March 14. The next event will be Monday, May 8, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 South High Street, where we will hear a talk on. “Affordable Housing Issues in the Valley” by Kim Haines, of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority, and Chris Hoover Seidel, of the Bridge of Hope. Guests are welcome. Please join us! For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its meeting at Sunnyside retirement community. President Linda Carr called the meeting to order and the opening ritual was repeated. Roll was called. The April minutes were read and approved. Standing committees gave their reports. Chapter is getting ready to celebrate Founders Day on April 30.
The cultural program was provided by JoAnn Diehl. We discussed what the favorite season of the year is and why. She shared a lovely photo album with springtime pictures on Franklin Street. She read two poems by Helen Steiner Rice that rejoiced in the springtime.
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah.
The Rockingham County Association for Family and Community Education Executive Board recently met to discuss ways to celebrate its 100th anniversary. In 1923, Tomato Clubs were started. The name was changed to Home Demonstrations, then to Extension Homeless and now Family and Community Education. The board will celebrate with a $25 tea on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. All current and former members and extension agents are welcome. Must RSVP by June 15. For more information on the tea or organization, call 540-209-1374.
The Rockingham District 9 Cabinet meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on April 12 by district governor Jeff Roadcap. There were 42 in attendance, including cabinet members, plus presidents and vice presidents of 15 different clubs in the district. The meal was provided by the Broadway Rescue Squad Auxiliary who were thanked by the group.
Rick Keyton led the group in the singing of one verse of “America” and Sharon Rexrode gave the invocation.
After the meal, Gov. Jeff asked all the members of the cabinet and guests to introduce themselves and share the club and office held.
Secretary: Becky Lane moved we dispense with the reading of the minutes. Sharon Rexrode seconded. Motion approved.
Treasurer: District treasurer Bill Amonette provide his report Bill shared that 21 of 29 clubs have paid their District Dues. Bill also reviewed the Spelling Bee account. 13 of 29 clubs have submitted to the account. The Treasurer’s was received and submitted for audit.
Bergton Club President Dennis Lantz took a minute of personal privilege to share in the passing of Club member Stuart Jennings Whetzel, who served faithfully from 1950 to 2023.
Cabinet Reports:
All zone governor’s gave their Report’s
Growth and Development: Dennis Donak shared the National President’s goal of 3% growth in 2023. Dennis encouraged the clubs to grow by 6% this year. And to always remember the Golden Rule in all club relationships.
Foundation: Highlighted Golf Tournament and Build Your Dollar program. Foundation Weekend will be in Williamsburg this year.
Publicity/Public Relations: Rick Keyton gave his report
Youth Activities, Dictionary and Spelling Bee Committee: Eileen Drinkwater and Tamara Moore gave thorough reports. Tamara requesting feedback on continuing accessing District fees for the Dictionary Program, or have individual clubs support cost.
Leadership Development & Training: Tom Drinkwater submitted his report as all Officer training was completed except for one Secretary for one club, plus another club had no officers trained.
Convention, Finance and Sales: Wayne Cupp distributed the packets containing ad sales forms, to the Zone Governor’s.
Ruritan National Director: Cassie Flanagan reported the first Board meeting is scheduled at the Holland Founders Weekend, May 20-22. Highlighted upcoming National Leadership Conference in Dublin, Foundation weekend in Williamsburg, and National Convention in Winston-Salem. Rudy Bear is 35 this year, the Foundation is 55.
Cassie encourages everyone to submit pictures and articles to the Ruritan Magazine. Also encouraged the clubs to continue supporting the scholarship programs available, and this is the First Family’s Project.
Project Focus mission was explained to the group and how to access the funding.
Lt. Governor Larry shared he had visited 12 clubs to date.
Governor Jeff shared he had visited 13 clubs to date.
Governor Jeff announced the next Cabinet meeting will be June 14, 6:30 p.m. Past District Governors are invited. RSVP’s need to be in by June 2nd. Cabinet members respond only if they are not attending.
Meeting adjourned 8:15 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
