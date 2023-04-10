The Fulks Run Ruritan Club met April 4, 2023 at Fulks Run Elementary School for their regular meeting. The club reported 212 hours of volunteer service.
The Club was honored to have District Governor Jeff Roadcap and District Lt. Governor Larry Cave as guests at the regular meeting. The Governor and Lt. Governor gave an update regarding changes to club reporting as well as new decisions made by Ruritan National. Additionally, they presented the Fulks Run Ruritan Club with a certificate of recognition for their 65th Anniversary in acknowledgement of devoted and unselfish service to improve the local community. The Fulks Run Ruritan Club was organized on March 27, 1958.
The Club has planned two chicken BBQ events for April. On April 8, a chicken BBQ will be held to support Valley Freedom Softball. On April 22, a chicken BBQ will be held by local law enforcement to support one of their law enforcement deputies who is battling a rare cancer. All proceeds will be donated to these local community efforts.
The next meeting of the Fulks Run Ruritans will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at the Chimney Rock VFW.
Bridgewater Ruritan Club was hosted by Dynamic Aviation hosted the for its April meeting. They have several interesting projects going on, and club members were able to explore the Constellation, C-47 and Beech 18 from the inside. Many thanks to Dynamic for an excellent visit. If you are interested in joining the Bridgewater Ruritan Club, see any member or contact our Facebook page. The club meets on the first Monday of each month.
The Shenandoah Valley Phi Delta Kappa group will hold their spring scholarship presentation meeting on Monday, April 24, at 6:30 pm at Spotswood High School. Cost for the meeting and dinner by Crossroads Catering is $14.
Reservations must be received by Monday, April 10, and are made by contacting Dale MacAllister, Treasurer at dale22850@aol.com. Speakers for the event will be Dr. Don Steiner on “Hope and Resilience In Education”, and former scholarship recipient, Rachel Lute, an EMU graduate and now a preschool teacher in Rockingham County Schools. The highlight of the evening will be the scholarship presentation to a future teacher, selected from applications from school divisions throughout the Shenandoah Valley. For more information, contact Dr. Jenny Martin, president, at jmmartin.bridgewater.edu.
The Mount Jackson Garden Club will meet April 26, at the Parish Hall of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Mount Jackson at 12:30 p.m. Guests are welcome. For information, please contact Kitty Bolinger at kitty@shentel.net or 540.856.2272. Coe Sherrard, will be presenting at the meeting of the Mount Jackson Garden Club’s April 26th meeting. The title of this presentation is “Wildflowers at the Landfill.”
Upcoming Events
Mark your calendars May 27 for Mount Jackson Garden Club Plant Sale. The Plant Sale will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. It takes place on the lawn in front of the church.
The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held our meeting at Sunnyside Community on March 28. President Linda Carr called the meeting to order and the opening ritual was repeated. Minutes were approved and standing committees gave their reports. Money was collected for our donation to the Blue Ridge Food Bank. Founders Day plans were made.
Our cultural program was provided by June Barton. The month of March was International Woman’s month and so she discussed Diotoma, the Wise Woman of Mantinea who is mentioned or her beliefs in many of our programs. Diotoma believed in Good, True and the Beautiful.
Meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah. A delicious meal was provided by Judy Miller.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com.
At our March 7, Club meeting, we welcomed our Area 3 Rotary Foundation Advocate and Rockingham Rotarian, Thomas Rea, as our speaker. The mission of the Rotary Foundation is to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty. This is done through projects that fight disease (including polio), promote peace, provide clean water and sanitation, support education, protect mothers’ and children’s health, grow local economies and protect the environment. Donations made to the Rotary Foundation are split between our Rotary District Fund and the World Fund. In 2021-2022, there were 478 District Grants, 1,199 Global Grants and 207 Disaster Response Grants. The money is being used wisely as the Rotary Foundation has a 4 Star (highest) Rating by Charity Navigator and 91% of the funds are spent on programs.
Instead of our regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, members were encouraged to attend the “Refounding Action” meeting of Valley Interfaith Action. Valley Interfaith Action is a broad-based, non-partisan, multi-issue volunteer leader-led power organization made up of dues-paying member institutions in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Member groups include faith-based congregations, immigrant, neighborhood, and other associations. They “build power by building community”. This meeting focused on local childcare and transportation issues and our club was well represented among the 544 attendees from 26 member groups, 30 discerning member associations and local business and government officials . For childcare, the focus is on availability and affordability, as well as living wages for pre-K teachers and assistants. For transportation, the focus is on Harrisonburg’s after hours “micro-transit” and a door-to-door, demand response public transit service for Rockingham Co. Our own Nadia DaMes made a very effective presentation on how the lack of reliable transportation affects small businesses and their employees.
