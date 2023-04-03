Fort Harrison Chapter Sons of the American Revolution met March 21 at the Wood Grill Buffet in Harrisonburg. The meeting was called to order by President Wes Dove. In attendance were 24 members and seven guests. The invocation was given by Chaplain Bill Blessing. Minutes from the February 21 meeting were approved as written.
Randy Atkins reported that the chapter has three new members awaiting approval from the National Society. Carl Breeden, a new member transfer from the Thomas Jefferson Chapter in Charlottesville has been accepted and was in attendance.
Tom Pettit reported that a Naturalization ceremony is planned for May. Randy Atkins announced that the second annual Flag Day ceremony will take place on the grounds of Timberview Crossing in Timberville, VA. The event which will start at 10am will have a flag retirement and flag dedication. The Virginia Society SAR Color Guard will be participating in the activities.
1st Vice-president Ros Poplar presented Compatriot Gary Armentrout with the SAR Military Medal.
President Dove introduced Hobey Bauhan, President of the Virginia Poultry Federation, who gave an informative program on the history of the early poultry production in the Shenandoah Valley.
President Dove also reminded the group of upcoming events the chapter will be participating in: Graves Mountain multi-chapter meeting on April 15 with Fort Harrison as the host chapter, Memorial Day with the Massanutton Chapter DAR, and the 27 annual reading of the Declaration of the Independence on July 4th at the Rockingham County Courthouse.
The next chapter meeting will be held on April 18.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a genealogy workshop at Rocktown Historical Society in Dayton March 25. Chapter member and genealogist Charity Rouse presented the workshop with helpful advice on how to carry out ancestory research. The event was open to the public.
The Vietnam War Veterans Day March 29 had chapter members celebrating the commemoration by recognizing veterans at the Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Harrisonburg. The April chapter meeting will take place at the Rocktown Historical Society 12 April. The chapter will plant a tree and host a tea in honor of the chapter members that passed away recently; Shelvie Carr, Janet Sonifrank and Dorothy Peterson. The outdoor ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. Regent Carol Parker, presiding. For more information, call 480-862-0905.
The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on Feb. 14, at the Harrisonburg Police Department. Attending were the FOP, FOP Auxiliary, and FOP Associate Lodge members.
President Frank Earman presided and reported: Litter pickup on Manuel Trenary Memorial Highway will be April 15; discussion of the Lodge 13 participation in the Red Kettle Campaign for next year was tabled for a future meeting; asked Vince Harlow to check on a location for December’s Christmas dinner and meeting.
Treasurer’s report was given by Brandon Thompson: donations were received from the Lindsey Funeral Home and an anonymous donor; Lodge 13’s annual $500 donation to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign was made.
Secretary Greg Deeds reported: 76 active,16 associate, and seven auxiliary members; sympathy and get well cards were sent to members; he updated the Lodge 13 website; submitted the Lodge 13 Director’s report before Rally Day; he participated in the Winter Board Meeting via Zoom and gave a detailed report of that meeting; a plaque was presented at the Christmas Dinner to Scott Coverstone acknowledging his work on the Lodge 13 Scholarship Committee.
Secretary Deeds requested and moved that the lodge donate $500 to the local Police Unity Tour which will honor slain Bridgewater College policemen John Painter and J.J. Jefferson this year — the motion passed.
Lodge members were reminded to submit any scholarship applications to Scott Coverstone, who will send info when it’s received from the State Scholarship Committee.
Members sick and in distress were mentioned.
Next meeting is at 6pm on April 11, at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The Weyers Cave Ruritans Club hosted The Woodrow Wilson Ruritan district cabinet and Club Presidents on Wednesday, March 22 at the Weyers Cave Community Center. This was the first meeting for the district this year. The district cabinet and club representatives received reports from the Growth and Development Committee, Leadership Development Committee, Fundraising Committee, and the Zone Governors and Clubs regarding upcoming activities and plans for 2023. The district plans to have quarterly district cabinet meetings, a Spring Rally and district Convention once again this year, and those dates and locations will be shared with all district Clubs. The district will be sponsoring the Elementary Schools Dictionary Project once again in 2023 as well.
The Weyers Cave Ruritans meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. New members are welcome! Contact weyerscaveruritanclubsocialmedia@yahoo.com.
