The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women attended an interesting, very informative talk Saturday, Feb. 18, by Karen Thomas, director of the Northeast Neighborhood Association. Fourty-four members and guests watched a slideshow about the history of the African-American community of Newtown. The next event will be a casual lunch at the Mashita Korean restaurant at 105 N. Liberty St. Tuesday, March 14. Please RSVP to mary.perramond@gmail.com.
Guests are welcome. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/
