Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg held a regular luncheon meeting Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. President Pam Miller presided and opened the meeting with announcements. Guest attendees were officers of Pleasant View’s Aktion Club, Dennis Baugh, George Reid. The club congratulated Robert Mead on his and his wife’s Pat’s 65th anniversary.
Dennis Baugh presented Steve Alvis and J.D. Glick with the Distinguished Club Award certificate and flag badge on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, VA., for all their efforts as presidents of the club.
President Pam announced that April 4 Kiwanis would read the Favorite Teacher Essays from 5 — 8 p.m. at the Massanutten Regional Library, and 8-10 volunteers are needed. Glenn Weatherholtz, chairman of the law and safety committee, announced that April 4 is the Law Person of the Year award luncheon and ceremony which will also be held at Traditions Restaurant.
President Pam opened a discussion on options for the future of the Kiwanis “Pizza” Booth, a motion was made, followed by discussion, the motion was seconded, vote taken and decision made on how to proceed. A board meeting will be held on March 21.
Following Happy Dollars, President Pam introduced George Reid, director of the Sentara-RMH Wellness Center, who spoke on the importance of exercise for wellness in life. This is Reid’s 20th year at the Wellness Center, and he is also an adjunct instructor of Kinesiology. He began by asking the group, “Why exercise?” which elicited a host of answers from members, including stress reduction, socialization, physical fitness, endurance, and strength. He examined exercise from a development perspective versus simple goals, to improve movement, balance, strength, power, conditioning, cardio-vascular fitness, and aid in recovery. Reid demonstrated valuable exercises and methods of breathing and held the audience’ s interest throughout his dynamic presentation. President Pam presented Director Reid with a token of the club’s appreciation. The meeting was adjourned.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met March 8 for monthly meeting at the Terrace of Rocktown. The meeting was called to order by Regent Carol Parker and prayer was given by Chaplain Kathy Hilbert. The Ritual followed with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Andree Gitchell, American’s Creed by Mary Anhold, Preamble by Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey and the National Anthem by Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Regent Carol Parker welcomed everyone and introduced speaker Carole Nash, professor at JMU for the School of Integrated Sciences and she spoke on “Native American’s of the Shenandoah Valley.”
March birthdays were recognized and the group sang Happy Birthday to all dear daughters.
Prospective members Debbie Smith and Joann Shaver were greeted and congratulations were given to the chapter’s newest Junior member; Kindle Cummiskey who is in college and unable to be present.
Welcome was given to transfer member Kathy Burke. The Patriot Memorial Minute was remembering Phillip Main, Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore’s ancestor.
1st Vice Regent Carolyn Frank gave the President General’s message and National Defense Minute
A report covering the committees of DAR Service for Veterans, DAR Project Patriot, the United States Flag of America and the Vietnam War Commemoration was given by 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank. Vietnam War Remembrance Day is March 29 and Susan Plank and Honorary Regent Eleanor Price will be putting posters around town to remind citizens.
February chapter meeting minutes were reviewed and approved and a copy of the treasurer’s report are available for members at any time. Linda Thomas sent report that 14 pounds of greeting cards were sent to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. A genealogy class will be held March 25 at the Rocktown Historical Society and led by Charity Rouse. The class is open to the public and $10 fee will be charged at the door. Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR is sponsoring the event, for more information and reservation please call Regent Parker: 480-862-0905.
}Announcements were made about April meeting that will be held at the Rocktown Historical Society in Dayton and the chapter will plant a tree in memory of three members that recently passed with a tea afterwards. A reminder that the annual chapter Memorial Day program will be held May 29 at 10 a.m. at the JMU Memorial Wall and the Ft. Harrison Chapter of SAR will participate.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Feb. 21 opened with Karen Robles welcoming everyone and Janet Davis sharing a devotion and opening prayer.
Loretta Blank reviewed the financial report and it was approved
Concerns were shared. Karen encouraged everyone to pray for members and their families.
No birthdays were celebrated.
We exchanged candy bars with each other in a game led by Karen.
Committee Reports:
Membership- Margie tried calling the phone numbers Karen had given her, but got no response. Karen gave her another number to try.
Projects-Karen and Renee are working on a newsletter. Karen asked permission to share pictures in it.
Nominating- All officers are staying on. We will have installation in October.
Trips- Connie wasn’t present, but Karen passed around a list of possible trip ideas for May 16. We narrowed it down to three choices and Connie will get more details on those options: Massanutten Vo-Tech/ Rockingham Academy, Edinburg Mill/Shenandoah Caverns/ Rt 11 Potato Chip Factory, and Stuarts Draft Cheese Shop/ Milmont Gardens.
Old Business:
Elvis Fundraiser-Mary Miller thanked everyone who helped.
Polo Shirts- We decided to order royal blue shirts and will try to get them locally. The exact cost will be determined later, but $10 for each shirt will come from Auxiliary funds.
Totes- 60 large plastic totes were purchased to help store the food from the food drive.
New Business:
Salvation Army Women’s Retreat will be held May 5-7 at Rappahannock Camp (formerly Camp Happy-land). All women are encouraged to attend this inspiring event.
The Salvation Army will be celebrating its 100th Anniversary. If anyone has any memorabilia, please bring to the Corps building.
National Salvation Army Week is May 15-20.
Karen passed around a sign-up for shelter meals. Plan on 30 people and have meals at shelter by 5:00.
We voted to purchase candy for the Easter Egg Hunt. Karen asked for volunteers to bake egg shaped sugar cookies for the children to decorate.
Chick-fil-A fundraiser will be April 26th. 3 volunteers are needed to help.
Captain Cathie closed in prayer.
Next meeting is March 21. The social starts at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting at 1 p.m.
